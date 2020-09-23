Fortnite Week 5 challenges leaked, what they are and how to do them

Fortnite has an update scheduled soon, and much about it is already known. Let’s take a look at what the next week’s challenges will bring, and see what we can do about it now to prepare.

A new update takes over.



v14.20 is scheduled for tomorrow, September 23. Downtime will begin at 4 AM ET (08:00 UTC). pic.twitter.com/iRJwej2S9w — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) September 22, 2020

Fortnite Week 5 challenges

Next Week’s challenges are pretty standard, although the additional coinciding events will give players a few extra things to do as well. For this purposes, we’re only going to look at just the Battlepass challenges, the typical ones that are part of the usual weekly progression for most Fortnite players.

These are the leaked Week 5 Fortnite challenges:

Search for 7 Chests at the Doom's Domain - 25,000 XP

Secure 3 eliminations at the - 25,000 XP

Drive a car from Slurpy Swamp to Catty Corner in less than 4 minutes without getting out - 25,000 XP

Collect 1 Floating Ring at the Coral Castle - 25,000 XP

In a vehicle, jump through the flaming rings at Salty Springs - 25,000 XP

Make a Stark Robot dance - 25,000 XP

Destroy a Gorger - 50,000 XP

Deal 500 damage to opponents at The Authority - 25,000 XP

As we can see, the upcoming challenges feature a mix of the simplistic and the more complex. It doesn’t look like any one of these challenges should take too long to accomplish, however, as most can be completed in just a couple of games.

Perhaps the most difficult to accomplish Fortnite challenge next week will be the one which asks players to drive a car from Slurpy Swamp to Catty Corner in 4 minutes. For this, not only do you have to have a (functioning) vehicle at one location, hope the storm doesn’t lock out the other location, and then hope other players in the way don’t prevent you from completing it.

ICYMI : The Week 5 Challenges Leaked ! pic.twitter.com/X3bIFMWfmh — Nickeler - Fortnite Leaks And News❤️ #FreeFortnite (@Nickelerleaks) September 16, 2020

Fortnite Week 5 Challenge notes

As is typical, the next week’s challenges have a mixed bag of locations and tasks, between dealing damage to platforming, to fighting with the NPC enemies. Interestingly, Gorgers will remain in the spotlight next week as players will now be asked to destroy a Gorger in Fortnite. If you’re curious how to do that, you can read our previous guide on Gatherers, as the two are intrinsically linked together, and finding one brings you to the other.