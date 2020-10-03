Fortnite: Week 6 Challenge Guide, consume foraged items at Holly Hedges

The Week 6 Fortnite challenges came out recently, and players are already eagerly working to complete their goals and unlock the Wolverine skin. If you’ve already finished finding and eliminating Wolverine, then you might want to know how to complete the other Fortnite challenges, and surprisingly a few have been looking for clarification on how to consume foraged items.

Week 5, 6, 7, and 8 Challenges for Wolverine pic.twitter.com/3nJjk1nOwU — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) September 23, 2020

Fortnite Challenge: Consume foraged items at Holly Hedges

Surely the most easy to understand part of this Fortnite challenge is its location. If you’ve found your way to Holly Hedges, located on the western side of the Fortnite island, then the only thing to do is to find items to forage.

This week’s challenge only asks that players consume ten items, although whether or not you can consume them may depend on your current situation in the game. Naturally, the game won’t let you consume something to heal if you already have full health, so you may want to creatively find ways to damage yourself.

Foraged items at Holly Hedges include things like the cabbages that can be found growing around certain houses.

If, however, you can’t seem to find cabbages then there are a few alternatives. You can find “Noms Boxes” hidden within some of the houses. These are usually easy to identify, and do count as being “foraged” despite already being in a box.

Found the place and the things, now what?

Where to Find Foraged Items at Holly Hedges to Consume - Fortnite https://t.co/AB2jXvFvxr via @YouTube — Monkey Rainbow Gaming (@bananalyfgaming) September 29, 2020

While this challenge should be simple enough, players looking to complete it should be aware that enemy opposition in the area should be expected. Holly Hedges is a major POI, meaning that even without a challenge to serve as motivation many Fortnite players would be eager to land there anyway.

However, this week has more to consider than just the fact that it is a sizable POI. Because this week brought with it the Wolverine challenge, many players are looking at landing spots near the Weeping Woods. As a result, many have decided to land in or around Holly Hedges to grab a few weapons before making their way to the swamp to look for the roaming mutant.

Keep all of these things in mind as you attempt to complete this challenge, as there may be more resistance than you expect.