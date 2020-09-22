Fortnite x Rocket League Llama-Rama begins this weekend

The recently teased Fortnite and Rocket League crossover is finally happening. Fortnite is coming to Rocket League in a big way. The two iconic gaming giants are teaming up for some awesome rewards and the first Fortnite Party Royale. Rocket League is going free-to-play. Hence, Llama-Rama is happening to add to the excitement of the players.

What is Fortnite and Rocket League's Llama-Rama?

A brand new in-game event, Llama-Rama, begins this weekend! Complete Challenges to unlock the entire set of new items, including the Battle Bus!https://t.co/4CcpYmrJCW pic.twitter.com/jooLIttV1Y — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) September 22, 2020

Llama-Rama is Fortnite and Rocket League's way of celebrating the rocket car soccer game's Free-to-Play status. By playing Rocket League, the players can earn free rewards in it and Fortnite. Fortnite themed items are coming to Rocket League as well, including the Battle Bus as a playable car.

There will be several Event Challenges in Rocket League, each of which will unlock a specific item pertaining to the Fortnite crossover. These items include a Llama themed car, a topper, a flag, and wheels. Once all of the Event Challenges are completed, the Battle Bus will be unlocked.

When is Fortnite and Rocket League's Llama-Rama?

The event begins on September 26, 2020, at 3 PM PDT. It goes all the way until October 12. That's three weeks to collect all of the Fortnite themed goodies in Rocket League.

Tomorrow @rocketleague goes free to play 🎉



To celebrate @slushiiMusic from Rocket League Radio will perform in Party Royale as part of our Concert Spotlight Series on Sept 26 at 5PM ET!



Jump into Rocket League after the show to earn free rewards 🎮https://t.co/lypexxF4s0 pic.twitter.com/0GtYkZRSyp — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 22, 2020

Fortnite players will also get to enjoy a new Party Royale concert. Slushii, an acclaimed artist who is featured on Rocket League's Radio, will be performing at 5 PM ET on Llama-Rama's opening day.

If you are a Fortnite die-hard and don't want to give up slaying in the Battle Royale mode, don't worry as Fortnite has added a picture-in-picture option. Players can go to their gaming settings during the core modes and select it. This will allow them to continue fighting the Victory Royale while still enjoying Slushii's live Fortnite Party Royale concert.