Forza Horizon 5 Honda Fan Cup tournament: How to sign up, start time, end date, and more

Honda announced a few hours ago the launch of their Fan Cup tournament, which will include events across multiple games, including Forza Horizon 5.

The tournament will be available exclusively for Xbox Game Pass owners. Honda will be teaming up with the subscription service to provide fans with an opportunity to play their favorite titles and possibly win exclusive rewards that also include a cash prize.

The Hinda Fac Cuo was developed in collaboration with Yahoo, which will further the brand’s commitment to helping gamers be more involved with the titles.

The Forza Horizon 5 free-to-play tournament will be open to all game pass owners, with the event's final rounds getting a livestream. Those who wish to register and sign up for the event will get to do so now at the following link: https://www.start.gg/xbox

The event is already underway, starting on July 18, 2022, and ending on October 29, 2022.

What to expect from the Forza Horizon 5 Honda Fan Cup 2022 event?

With the new player experience for Xbox Game Pass owners, Honda will be allowing access to tournaments and Play & Win content which will be filled with event-exclusive goodies that fans can get their hands on.

Sign-up for the Forza Horizon 5 event started on July 18, 2022, with the event coming to a close with the second tournament grand finals on October 29, 2022.

Tournament 1

Qualifier dates:

August 7, 2022

August 14, 2022

August 21, 2022

August 28, 2022

Finals:

September 3, 2022

Tournament 2

Qualifiers dates:

October 2, 2022

October 9, 2022

October 16, 2022

October 23, 2022

Finals:

October 29, 2022

The qualifying tournaments will be free-for-all races of 12-player lobbies, each featuring three tracks. The top three players in each round will progress to the finals, which too will be a 12-player free-for-all event. This time, however, it will be taking place across six tracks.

Players with the highest combined score across all the tracks will be crowned the winner of the Forza Horizon 5 Honda Fan Cup Tournament.

The finals will also be livestreamed on the official Twitch channel, featuring globally recognized players from the Xbox community.

For the ones participating, the Play & Win grand prize will include:

Xbox Series X Mini Fridge

12-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription

A pair of custom Honda Civic Type R Xbox Elite Wireless Controllers Series 2

Additionally, 95 first prize winners (through the Hinda event across all games) will get a 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Also, for Forza Horizon 5 players specifically, there will be Honda’s week-long seasonal race event on the Festival Playlist, where fans can try out the Civic Type R (2018, 2016, 2007, 2004, 1997). Players can also unlock exclusive Hinda hoodies for their driver avatar.

