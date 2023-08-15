Fousey kicks out assistant after heated debate, latter calls the streamer "emotionally abusive"

Once again, controversial streamer Yousef "Fousey" has managed to generate online scrutiny following a heated clash with his assistant, Kitty. The incident unfolded as Fousey insisted that she depart from their stay in Las Vegas. Adding to the controversy, Kitty leveled allegations of "emotional abuse" against the streamer amidst their heated exchange.

Whether Kitty has been officially let go of her duties as an assistant remains to be confirmed. It is worth highlighting that the two individuals are also involved in a romantic relationship.

Fousey calls out assistant for not being supportive, sparking heated debate with her

Fousey is certainly familiar with crafting viral moments, particularly ones involving meltdowns. This recent incident seems to follow a similar pattern. During his livestream on August 14, the streamer engaged in a heated debate with his assistant and girlfriend, Kitty. He said:

"Not one text to say, 'Hey Yousef, thank you so much for flying me out to Vegas. I'm having such a good time.' Not even a sorry, not even a thank you. I haven't been thanked once by you."

Subsequently, the pair engaged in a back-and-forth exchange, during which Kitty expressed her desire to spend quality time with Fousey. However, the latter seemed skeptical or unconvinced by her statements. The argument took an ugly turn when Kitty accused the streamer of being emotionally abusive. She said:

"Do you think it's fair for me to be abused (emotionally)?"

Naturally, this did not sit well with the streamer, who retorted:

"All right this conversation is done."

He added:

"You can go because I want you the f**k out. That's why. I don't care what chat says, I don't care anything. The door is right there. You know when our flight is, what car is here, you know when we're going home, go have fun with Nadia."

What did the community say?

The clip made its way to the popular r/Livestreamfail subreddit, which garnered a lot of criticism towards the streamer for his behavior. Here are some of the notable reactions:

Kitty herself has reacted to the situation, posting a cryptic tweet on her account:

Fans appear to be empathetic towards her:

Fousey has recently been banned on Twitch for the second time. Following this, he made a transition to the platform Kick. While the precise details of his rumored deal are undisclosed, estimates have pegged it at around the $15 million mark.