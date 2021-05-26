Free Fire Booyah Streamer Royale Grand Finals: Teams, viewer rewards, and schedule revealed

At the end of three days of exciting qualifiers, the twelve finalists of the Free Fire Booyah Streamer Royale tournament have finally been revealed.

The top twelve teams will battle it out over six matches spread over three maps in the grand finals on the 26th of May, starting 3:00 PM IST.

The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of 7000USD (5.1 Lakhs INR) and will stream exclusively on the Booyah Streaming app.

In the qualifiers, thirty-six top content creators from India, Nepal, and Bangladesh were split into three groups of 12 each. Each group played a total of six matches, at the end of which the top four qualified to the finals.

Qualifed teams from Group A for Free Fire Booyah Streamer Royale Grand Finals

FFIC 2021 2nd runners-up Team Elite topped Group A by a 24-point margin, which displayed their dominance in the group.

Qualified teams from Group B for Free Fire Booyah Streamer Royale finals

Popular team Total Gaming topped group B, where they were followed by other popular creators such as Tonde Gamer and TSG Hard. Group C was topped by Team Sk Sabir Gaming. Survivor 4 AM and Flawless 4 also qualified for the finals.

Qualifed teams from Group C for Free Fire Booyah Streamer Royale Grand Finals

Popular teams like Ankush Free Fire, UG Empire, and Enigma Gaming couldn't qualify for the finals.

Teams qualified for the Free Fire Booyah Streamer Royale Grand Finals

1) Total Gaming

2) Tonde Gamer

3) TSG Hard

4) Komban Kerala

5)Team Elite

6) MCT Army

7) Team Lava

8) Team Alex

9) Team Sk Sabir Gaming

10) Flawless 4

11) Survivor 4 AM

12) Helping Gamer

Viewers Reward:

Viewers who tune in to the finals broadcast on May 26th have a chance to win exclusive in-game gifts such as FFWS Yellow Pass Token, Loot Crate Platinum Weapon, Booyah Tickets, Applause Emote, Monster Truck - Free Fire World Series 2021, and a lot more.

It will be interesting to see whether the champions of the last Booyah exclusive tournament (Total Gaming tournament), Total Gaming, can repeat their success, or if they will be surprised by teams like Team Elite and Survivor 4 AM.