The third day of the $7,000 USD prize pool Free Fire Booyah Streamer Royale concluded today. The three-day qualifier round is now over and the top 12 teams have qualified for the grand finals which is scheduled to take place tomorrow i.e on 26th May.

Today, a total of 12 invited teams battled it out over six matches spread over three maps. The top four teams qualified for the Finals. At the end of the day, Team Sk Sabir Gaming (SSG) secured the pole position with 99 points in the overall table followed by FL4, also with 99 points. The third place was secured by Survivor 4 AM with 93 points. Due to booyah in the last match, Helping Gamer secured fourth place with 72 points.

Qualified teams from Group C for the Free Fire Booyah Streamer Royale finals

Qualified teams for Free Fire Booyah Streamer Royale finals

1. Team Sk Sabir Gaming

2. Flawless 4

3. Survivor 4 AM

4. Helping Gamer

Free Fire Booyah Streamer Royale Group C overall standings

The day started with the first match being played on the classic map of Bermuda. Survivor 4 AM came out on top with seven kills followed by Team Icon with five frags. Arpan Gaming took eight kills in the match.

Arpan Gaming won the second match played on the desert map of Kalahari with only two frags. However, Helping Gamer topped the points table with 11 kills followed by FL4 with six kills.

FL4 secured the top place in the third match with a whopping 17 kills, followed by OP Girls with seven frags. Team SSG came out on top in the fourth match with seven frags, in which FL4 secured third place with 12 kills.

The fifth match was won by Survivor 4 AM with four kills. However, FL4 topped the points table with 10 eliminations. Team Icon played passively to secure second place with only one kill.

The sixth and final match played on Purgatory map was won by Helping Gamer with eight frags. However, Team SSG went into aggressive mode and obliterated the lobby with 15 kills.

