Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring league stage teams announced

The closed qualifiers of the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring Split concluded on 7th February.

The top 12 qualified teams from the stage will be joined by six invited teams for the league stage, which will commence on 19th February and go on till 7th March.

The Free Fire India Championship 2021 is the first major tournament of the year and boasts a massive prize pool of 75 lakhs INR. The winner will be awarded 35 lakhs INR while the first runner-up will take home 15 lakhs INR.

Qualified teams for the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring league stage

1. Galaxy Racer Esports

2. Nemesis

3. Team D Esports

4. Team Revolution

5. Survivor 4AM

6. Iconic LVL

7. 4G Crust Esports

8. Last Breath

9. Stone Crushers

10. Assassin Clutch gods

11. Captains

12. White House

Aayush of Team Old Skool was caught cheating by the anti-hack system and has subsequently been banned from all Free Fire tournaments until February 7, 2022. Team Old Skool was also disqualified from the ongoing Free Fire India Championship 2021.

Invited teams for the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring league stage

1. Team Elite

2. 4 Unknown

3. Total Gaming Esports

4. Ankush Free Fire Esports

5. Sixth Sense

6. Team Chaos

The top 6 six teams of the Free Fire India Championship Fall 2020 have been directly invited to the league stage of the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring.

All 18 teams will be split into three groups of six teams, where they will compete in best-of-6 matches. The league stages will be played every Friday, Saturday and Sunday and will go for nine days.

The top two in each group will proceed to the Grand Finals while the remaining 12 teams will proceed to the Grand Finals Play-In.

The FFIC 2021 will be broadcast on the Free Fire India Esports YouTube channel at 6:00 PM.