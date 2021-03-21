Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring: Winning team, prize pool distribution, and more

The grand finals of the first major tournament of 2021, the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring finals, concluded today, Galaxy Racer Esports was crowned champions.

The tournament started on January 29th and boasted a massive prize pool of 75,00,000 INR, the highest ever for any Free Fire tournament in India.

The FFIC 2021 final was extremely competitive and provided excitement and joy to fans. Champion team Galaxy Racer Esports took home a whopping 35,00,000 INR.

In second place was Team Chaos, who bagged two booyah's in a row and took home a total of 15,00,000 INR. Team Elite secured the third spot and the 7,00,000 INR prize associated with it.

A total of six matches were played in the grand finals over three different maps.

Free Fire India Championship 2021 Grand Finals Overall standings

Prize pool distribution for the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring Finals

1st Place(Winners):- 35,00,000 INR:- Galaxy Racer Esports

2nd Place (1st Runner-up):- 15,00,000 INR- Team Chaos

3rd Place (2nd Runner-up):- 7,00,000 INR- Team Elite

4th Place:- 6,00,000 INR- Sixth Sense

5th Place:- 3,00,000 INR- Last Breath

6th Place:- 2,50,000 INR- Nemesis

7th Place:- 2,00,000 INR- Captains

8th Place:- 1,50,000 INR- Team D Esports

9th Place:- 1,00,000 INR- LVL Iconic

10th Place:- 1,00,000 INR- Survivor 4 AM

11th Place:- 50,000 INR- Ankush Free Fire Esports

12th Place:- 50,000 INR- Total Gaming Esports

Apart from the prize pool, Galaxy Racer also cemented its position in the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2021 finals while Team Chaos qualified for the FFWS 2021 play-ins.

Free Fire World Series 2021 is a global tournament scheduled to be held in Singapore. The second edition of the tournament will take place in two phases, the play-ins on May 22nd, where 12 teams from around the world will battle it out for two berths in the final.

The second and final phase will be the grand finals, which will take place on May 29th. 10 champion teams from their respective regions, along with two qualified teams from the play-ins, will battle it out for the global championship.

The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of 2 million USD, the biggest for any Free Fire tournament ever