Free Fire OB25 Advance Server registrations to end today

Garena Free Fire is arguably one of the most famous battle royale titles on the mobile platform. It is also one of the most downloaded games in 2020.

Free Fire is coming up with another big update, OB25, which is exclusive to Android users. The developers initially released the OB25 Advance Servers to a limited number of players starting 26th November, and today, i.e., 3rd December, is the last day for registering for the same. The Advance Server allows users to access the potential in-game additions earlier than most players.

The Advance Server is also usually put out to make the servers better by correcting the bugs and finding glitches in-game. After it goes through all errors and the problems get rectified and resolved, the devs push the OB25 update to the global version.

For now, it is speculated that Free Fire's OB25 update will release on 7th December.

Today is the last day for players to register for the Advance Server website and get an exclusive glimpse of the newly added features in Free Fire before most other players.

All details on how to register for the Free Fire OB25 Advance Server today

Registrations for the OB25 Advance Server are open till the day’s end. Players who want to play the upcoming update in its beta stage can follow these steps to register themselves and download the APK from the official website:

First, players have to visit the official Advanced Server website here .

. They can find the ‘Login Facebook’ option (Gamers can only register using their Facebook accounts).

They have to fill in the required details and press the ‘Join Now’ option.

Information to be filled

After the registration process is complete, players can return to the website or click here to download the OB25 Advance Server APK from the official site of Garena Free Fire.

Enter the activation code

Players must ensure that they register on the website first and then download the Advance Server APK. Only after registering can they receive the activation code that will later be required to install the above APK.

Another advantage for accessing this beta stage is that players who report in-game bugs, glitches, and critical insights about the latest version will be rewarded with specific amounts of diamond top-ups as rewards.