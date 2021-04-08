Free Fire OB27 Update: Everything known so far

The popularity of Free Fire stems from the fact that the developers regularly introduce new updates, which adds fresh content to boost user experience. The latest OB26 update was released in February and was well-received by the players.

Garena has geared up for the next update with the release of the OB27 Advance Server, which is meant to test the new features before implementation. The server is set to end today. Players are now excited about the upcoming Free Fire OB27 update.

This article provides users with all the information about the Free Fire OB27 update so far.

Also read: 3 best ways to top up Free Fire diamonds in April 2021

Everything known about the upcoming Free Fire OB27 update

Release date

Clash Squad is going to end on April 15th

There has been a pattern for the previous few updates in Free Fire, i.e., they were rolled out a day before the Clash Squad ranked season ended. The next update is expected to hit the servers on April 14 as the CS mode’s ranked season ends on April 15.

Advertisement

However, this is just an estimated date. Users can follow the game's social media handles to keep up with all the official news regarding the update.

There will always be server maintenance on the day of the update, during which the servers will be offline for a few hours.

Also read: El Gato’s Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, country rank, and more

Features

In the Bermuda Banter, Garena has revealed numerous major changes coming into the picture with the upcoming patch. They are as follows:

Change in UI

The UI of the Character System will be changed to make it more accessible for the users. This change will make it easier for the players to switch between numerous characters.

Costs of leveling

Developers have stated the following about the cost of leveling:

Beginning with the next patch, we’ll adjust the cost of leveling. The exact details are still in the works, as we try to keep everything balanced.

Henceforth, the cost of leveling will also be receiving several changes. However, the specifics are yet to be revealed.

Advertisement

Merging of awakened and normal abilities and balancing

Andrew é o novo personagem despertado no servidor avançado! Sua habilidade de despertar é redução de dano melhorada. Quer entender melhor? Teste no servidor avançado a partir de 1 de Abril! pic.twitter.com/Upfw2TUBfG — Free Fire - Brasil (@FreeFireBR) March 29, 2021

Merging of awakened and normal abilities is one of the key changes. This means that now the skills of awakened characters will only take one slot.

Apart from these, several characters’ skills will also receive particular buffs and nerfs in the Advance Server. Users spotted two of them - Chrono and Wukong.

It is also likely that some of the new features from the OB27 Advance Server will make their way into the battle royale title.

Note: Not every feature from the Advance Server makes it to the game with the update.

Also read: Gyan Sujan (Gyan Gaming) vs Nobru: Who has better Free Fire stats in April 2021?