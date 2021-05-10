Free Fire OB28 Advance Server expected release date revealed

Garena brings in periodic Free Fire updates that introduce new content, including characters, pets, and weapons. This keeps the battle royale title engaging and enhances the overall experience.

However, the patch is preceded by an Advance Server, where players test the new features that haven't been released. It is a separate application that is restricted to selected users.

This article provides users with the expected release date of the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server.

Free Fire OB28 Advance server: When will it begin?

Advance Server enables players to test out new feature before the global release (Image via Free fire)

For the previous few patches, Garena launched the Advance Server two weeks before releasing the update. The next patch is assumed to go live around June 9th, 2021.

If the same pattern is observed this time around, then the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server might be released around May 26th, 2021.

It is anticipated to be open for about a week, during which selected users will gain access to new features before their addition to the global version.

Steps to register for Free Fire OB28 Advance Server

Registration for this feature is yet to open. Players can follow the steps given below to register once they open:

Step 1: First, they have to head to the official website of Free Fire Advance Server here.

Step 2: Next, users have to tap on the ‘Login Facebook’ button.

Players have to enter the required details

Step 3: After this, they have to enter all the required personal details like their name, email id, and mobile number.

Step 4: Players should press the ‘Join Now’ button to complete the registration for the Advance Server. Once the download is made available, they will be able to download the APK file.

However, an activation code is required to access it, and only selected players will obtain these.

Players can get diamonds for reporting bugs in the Advance Server

Additionally, players will be rewarded with diamonds for reporting bugs and glitches in the Advance Server.

