Free Fire OB28 server maintenance break over, game is now playable

Players have been waiting for the launch of the Free Fire OB28 update since the release of the Advance Server in the last week of May. To the delight of fans across the globe, Garena has finally released the Rampage New Dawn update.

Like every update, this patch was preceded by a maintenance break that lasted for a few hours. During this time, the game was inaccessible, and users encountered an error whenever they tried to play it.

The scheduled maintenance break for the OB28 update began around 9:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30) and has finally concluded.

Free Fire is now accessible to all players. Those who want to try out the new features can download the latest version of the game from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Android users can also use the APK and OBB files of the game to download the update.

Free Fire OB28 update log-in rewards

Rewards that players will receive for logging in to Free Fire during the specified time period

Players who sign in to Free Fire between June 9th, 4 AM IST and June 14th, 3:59 AM IST will receive 2 Diamond Royale Vouchers and 2 Weapon Royale Vouchers as log-in rewards.

Players can follow these steps to claim the rewards:

Step 1: Players should open Free Fire and click on the "Calendar" icon.

Players should click on the 'Calendar' icon

Step 2: Next, they must navigate through the "Events" tab and press the "Update for Rewards" option.

Step 3: Players will find a "Claim" button beside the reward once the log-in event begins. They can then click on this button to claim the rewards.

(The event starts on June 9th, 4 AM IST and will end at June 14th, 3:59 AM IST)

Patch notes for Free Fire OB28 update

Here are some of the features of the Free Fire OB28 update, as per the official patch notes:

New rank: Grandmaster for Clash Squad.

New firearms: Ice grenade and Mini UZI.

Character Buffs: Paloma, Clu and Laura.

Weapon adjustments: M1917, Kord, M60, Kar98k.

New pet: Dr. Beanie (Skill: Dashy Duckwalk).

Quick Message Optimization.

New setting, "Two Grenade Slots," now available in the settings menu.

Mode selection menu display optimization.

Players can click here to read the complete patch notes.

