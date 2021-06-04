Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer: Prize pool distribution, groups, and match days revealed

The online qualifiers, or the FFC Mode, for the Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer are commencing from June 4th at 4:00 PM IST. Registrations are now open and will close on June 4th at 8:00 PM IST.

A registered squad should have a minimum of four players and a maximum of six players (including two substitutes). The minimum age to participate in the tournament is 16 years (as of 2021), and only players from India and Nepal can participate.

Groups for the Free Fire Pro League 2021

Twelve finalists of the FFIC 2021 Spring will be grouped with six qualified teams according to their respective ranks.

Group A

Galaxy Racer (FFIC Rank 1) S8UL(Nemesis) (FFIC Rank 6) Captains (FFIC Rank 7) Total Gaming Esports (FFIC Rank 12) FFC Rank 3 FFC Rank 4

Group B

Red Owl Gaming(Team Chaos) (FFIC Rank 2) Last Breath (FFIC Rank 5) Team D Esports (FFIC Rank 8) Ankush Free Fire (FFIC Rank 11) FFC Rank 2 FFC Rank 5

Group C

Team Elite (FFIC Rank 3) Sixth Sense (FFIC Rank 4) LVL Iconic (FFIC Rank 9) Survivor 4 AM (FFIC Rank 10) FFC Rank 1 FFC Rank 6

Matchday schedule

Matchday 1 - June 26th (Saturday): Group A and B- 6:00 PM IST

Matchday 2 - June 27th (Sunday): Group B and C- 6:00 PM IST

Matchday 3 - July 3rd (Saturday): Group A and C- 6:00 PM

Matchday 4 - July 4th (Sunday): Group A and B- 6:00 PM

Matchday 5 - July 10th (Saturday): Group B and C- 6:00 PM

Matchday 6 - July 11th (Sunday): Group A and C- 6:00 PM

The Free Fire esports 2021 road map for India, as per Garena

Prize pool distribution for the Free Fire Pro League 2021 Finals:-

1st place (Winners): 15,00,000 INR 2nd place (1st runner-up): 7,50,000 INR 3rd place (2nd runner-up): 3,50,000 INR 4th place: 2,50,000 INR 5th place: 2,00,000 INR 6th place: 1,20,000 INR 7th place: 1,00,000 INR 8th place: 80,000 INR 9th place: 60,000 INR 10th place: 40,000 INR 11th place: 30,000 INR 12th place: 20,000 INR

Players who participated in at least five games at the Free Fire Pro League 2021 online qualifiers (FFC Mode) will receive 500 in-game gold via the in-game mail.

Members of the first-placed team at the FFC Mode will get 2x Diamond Voucher, 1x Armor Crate, and 1x Bounty Token.

