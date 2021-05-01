Sea Limited, the parent company of the famous battle royale title, Garena Free Fire, has stepped forward to stand in solidarity with India during the tough times of the COVID 19 pandemic.

The Singapore-based company is donating 1000 cylinders of oxygen, supporting the country in its fight against the unprecedented second wave of the deadly virus that has taken a toll on the entire nation.

Free Fire's parent company donates 1000 oxygen cylinders to India to fight the COVID-19 crisis

Garena stands with India in the fight against COVID. pic.twitter.com/cZTcYlaP4p — Free Fire India Official (@IndiaFreeFire) May 1, 2021

The announcement about Sea's donation was made via a tweet on the official Twitter handle of Free Fire India. It stated the following:

"Garena stands with India in the fight against COVID."

Alongside the tweet, a picture was also shared, reading:

"To all our frontline workers across India this May Day, thank you for your selfless dedication and courage. Sea is donating 1000 cylinders of oxygen, and we are committed to supporting you in this fight against COVID. We stand with you in this time of need."

About Sea Limited and Garena

Garena, the developer and publisher of Free Fire, is a subsidiary of Sea Limited (Image via Sea Limited)

Sea Limited is an internet company having multiple business arms that includes Garena, Shopee, and SeaMoney.

Garena was established in 2009 and is currently among the leading online game developers and publishers. Their offering, Free Fire, has achieved enormous numbers and was also the highest-grossing mobile game in Latin America, Southeast Asia, and India in 2020.

