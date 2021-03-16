Free Fire Season 34 Elite Pass end date revealed

With each new Elite Pass season, Garena Free Fire adds a new collection of unique items, prizes, and events.

The Elite Pass is a tier-rank scheme in which players can earn various prizes. Every month, Garena launches a new Elite Pass for Free Fire players.

As March is midway through, the Elite Pass Season 34 will end with the month, and fans are already excited about the new season.

End date of Free Fire Elite Pass Season 34

The Elite Pass Season 34 was launched on March 1st. The theme of the current pass is Willfull Wonders.

An Elite Pass season typically lasts for a single month. Since the current one began at the start of the month, it will likely end on March 31st.

Free Fire players are already keen for the upcoming Elite Pass Season 35. As soon as Season 34 ends, players will be able to get hold of the Season 35 Elite Pass on April 1st.

The cost of the two variants in the upcoming Elite Pass Season 35 will be the same as usual. Players can get the Elite Pass for 499 diamonds and the Elite Bundle for 999 diamonds.

How to pre-order the Elite Pass Season 35

Players can follow these steps to do so:

Step 1: Players need to run Free Fire and click the ‘Elite Pass’ icon on the lobby.

Step 2: Next, they must tap the ‘Pre-Order’ button at the screen's bottom.

Step 3: Users can then tap the ‘999 Diamonds’ option to pre-order the pass for Season 35.

