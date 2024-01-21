"Free him!": Fans rally behind Boggles1 after Twitch banned him for self-harm following fake toaster electrocution clip

The streaming community appears to be displeased with Twitch after they banned Boggles1, a streamer who recently went viral after posting a doctored clip of himself getting "electrocuted" as he allegedly putting a fork in a running toaster. It appears that the video that he played on stream and later uploaded to his social media was fake, but that did not stop Twitch from banning him for violating guidelines surrounding self-harm.

As per screenshots of the email sent by the Amazon-owned streaming platform, Boggles1 has been banned for a whole month following the incident. While he has moved to Kick, he did publicly apologize in a post on X, calling his actions an honest mistake.

The situation has caused quite a stir in the community after it was reshared by other prominent accounts, and viewers have called on Twitch to unban the streamer. X user @connorpugs wrote:

Free him! That’s tough bruh

What did Boggles1 do? Exploring the viral fork-in-toaster clips on social media

Readers should note that the clip in question is fake. In it, Boggles1 can be seen putting a fork inside a toaster, and through some editing, the feed cuts out after, with the image simulating a loud explosion.

The streamer went viral with it, having uploaded the clip to his social media accounts. On X, the video has amassed over 2.5 million views since it was uploaded on Friday. However, Twitch seems to have taken notice and banned him for violating the guidelines around self-harm. A relevant line from the email sent by the streaming platform to Boggles1 reads:

"Suicide or self-harm behavior (engaging in activities that may endanger your life or lead to your physical harm) is not allowed on Twitch."

Viewers, however, did not appreciate the suspension, with many calling for the streamer to get unbanned. Here are some more reactions from X.

That said, some have agreed with the ban.

This is not the first time a streamer has gone viral after doctoring a video of themselves getting electrocuted. In 2023, a Kick streamer who goes by the moniker GooseIsLoose uploaded a similarly edited video of himself putting a fork in a toaster. Later, he went live and explained why he faked it.