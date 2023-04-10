"People yearn for dumb clips": Kick streamer reveals he faked viral clip of him sticking a fork in a toaster

A relatively small Kick streamer by the name of GooseIsLoose revealed on April 10, 2023, that he completely faked a clip of him sticking a fork in a toaster while streaming by adding special effects to it. He shared a short video on his Twitter explaining how and why he did it. The content creator also claimed that people like to watch "dumb clips" because of how much attention his fake toaster video got.

Here's what the caption of his latest tweet says:

"I SACKED THE INTERNET! The toaster video is fake, and honestly blew up more than I expected. Goes to show much people yearn for dumb clips on the internet."

Goo$e @theyunggoosey I SACKED THE INTERNET! The toaster video is fake, and honestly blew up more than I expected. Goes to show much people yearn for dumb clips on the internet I SACKED THE INTERNET! The toaster video is fake, and honestly blew up more than I expected. Goes to show much people yearn for dumb clips on the internet ⚡️⚡️ https://t.co/ilYbaXSxgL

"I finessed the system": Kick streamer GooseIsLoose explains why he faked the viral toaster clip

The video, which was shared by many on social media, has gained significant traction after being covered by a variety of media channels on Twitter and elsewhere a couple of days ago. In it, the creator appeared to be making breakfast as he toasted waffles. He's even talked about how peanut butter and waffles were a good combination to lend the clip credence.

However, in a YouTube video aptly titled "I FAKED a Viral Clip!," GooseIsLoose explains that he had no idea the clip in question would go viral to such an extent. He states that it was a "hoax" concocted as a joke about the online culture, which is obsessed with people doing "dumb" things for views.

Speaking directly to his audience, the Kick streamer shared how people reacted to his clip, stating:

"Guys, if you ever see this footage, it means that the hoax worked. I have never had so many people calling me stupid and telling me to die. Granted, I thought every comment was funny because if you can't take a joke on the internet, then I don't think you should be on the internet."

GooseIsLoose went on to say that he "finessed" the public because he knew he could get easy clicks and views by making up such a story. He went on to say that unintelligent things tend to go viral and that he would never put a fork in a toaster in reality. Here's what he stated in his YouTube video:

"All I see on Twitter nowadays is homeless people getting shot, people getting curb stomped. Basically, all that dumb sh*t that goes viral, all the same Twitter accounts posting the same clips trying to get views on their page. So I finessed the system. I was never like, 'Oh, I'm gonna go stick a fork in a toaster.'"

The Kick streamer continued his argument by mentioning Adin Ross, saying:

"There are a lot of people out there making good content, but no one ever shines a light on that. They shine light on people doing dumb things, and Adin Ross saying controversial statements."

GooseIsLoose then called out various social media accounts which had shared the story of him sticking a fork into a toaster and claimed that he had "punked them."

How did social media react?

Here are some general reactions from the public after the streamer revealed that he had faked the toaster clip:

fleecedseeds @mediatedSeptum @theyunggoosey @BallsackSports @Dexerto @DramaAlert Buddy said “I finessed the system” my brother in Christ you did nothing special, nothing different, you’re just another 15 second buffoon @theyunggoosey @BallsackSports @Dexerto @DramaAlert Buddy said “I finessed the system” my brother in Christ you did nothing special, nothing different, you’re just another 15 second buffoon

Ty "Ronin" @PoolyTy @theyunggoosey @Dexerto



Goose "Ball Sacked" himself, and the internet.

He showed off how dumb HE IS, and dumber the INTERNET is. Not how "Slick he is." only kids and "influencers" believed it. @DramaAlert Saw this went "This is so fake and the idiot internet will fall for it."Goose "Ball Sacked" himself, and the internet.He showed off how dumb HE IS, and dumber the INTERNET is. Not how "Slick he is." only kids and "influencers" believed it. @theyunggoosey @Dexerto @DramaAlert Saw this went "This is so fake and the idiot internet will fall for it."Goose "Ball Sacked" himself, and the internet.He showed off how dumb HE IS, and dumber the INTERNET is. Not how "Slick he is." only kids and "influencers" believed it.

While GooseIsLoose may not have been actually hurt on stream, here are some noteworthy moments when streamers actually got injured themselves during a broadcast.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes