What is Tanner Cook's YouTube channel? Everything about YouTuber shot in mall over prank video

Tanner Cook is part of the YouTube channel Classified Goons and has taken over the headlines after he got shot in a mall in Virginia while trying to conduct a prank video over the weekend. The channel has around 40K subscribers on YouTube and primarily features IRL prank videos of Cook. Tanner Cook has since been hospitalized after he was shot by the person he was trying to prank.

While the prankee was initially arrested for shooting Cook, the latest reports suggest the YouTuber might also be charged for creating a nuisance in a public space that led to the altercation in the first place.

Tanner Cook of Classified Goons YouTuber channel expected to make full recovery after being shot in Virginia Mall over a prank

Practical jokes have long been part of content creation. While TV shows such as Impractical Jokers enjoy a big cast and crew to create a safe environment, YouTubers and TikTokers seldom have the luxury of having a big crew to help them pull off pranks.

Furthermore, pranks also come in a wide variety and it is difficult to judge exactly how someone would react in public if a complete stranger tries to prank them. 21-year-old Tanner Cook found that out the hard way. According to him, he was trying to film a prank video for his YouTuber channel Classified Goons at a mall in Dulles, Virginia last weekend when a prankee named Alan Colie (31) got fed up and shot him in the abdomen with a semi-automatic pistol.

Cook spent the rest of the Sunday in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and had to be treated for a bullet wound that reportedly pierced vital organs such as the stomach and liver, as per local news authorities. He is expected to make a full recovery, according to his family.

Tanner Cook's father Jeremy also revealed to the press that during the operation, his gallbladder had to be removed. He has also revealed the nature of the prank that got him shot. The joke involved him going up to unsuspecting strangers and using Google Translate. Well, Colie did not appreciate it and got livid very quickly, leading to the unfortunate incident.

Classified Goons, the YouTube channel, is full of Tanner Cook playing practical pranks on the public such as heckling fast food employees and taking groceries out of other customers' bags. He's had the police called on him in the past but nothing as serious as being shot.

Cook has also collaborated with popular YouTuber and streamer prankster JiDion.

The shooter has been charged with aggravated assault and as per local reports, has a history of aggressive behavior. Police reports also note that the two had no prior contact before the shooting. Court proceedings are expected to start in May.

Tanner has spoken to WUSA and said that he harbors no ill will towards his shooter. The YouTuber has also announced that this won't deter him from making more videos for Classified Goons after his recovery.

