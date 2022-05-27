Fresh leaks hint at MultiVersus getting star cast of characters, including Godzilla and Lebron James

MultiVersus will be a one-of-its-kind experience based on Warner Bros. Interactive's trailer. It came from almost nowhere but has fans excited for what's to come.

Although much remains known, there are specific indications of the game's possible features. Thanks to the same source of the original leaks, there's a fresh set of details about some characters that could appear.

From what the trailer showed to fans, this new title will be a mix of platformers and fighting games. The title will feature all the famous characters under the Warner Bros. house, and it contains a host of big names.

The latest leak hints at some of them, who are sure to appear if the leaks are accurate.

Leaks suggest very popular characters from Warner Bros. are coming to MultiVersus

The fresh set of leaks has been made by Reddit user u/hugeleakeractually and deals with some characters present in-game. There's always a sense of speculation regarding leaks, but this one is by the same person who initially broke info about the game.

The new leaks contain data-mined information about some characters that will arrive in MultiVersus. The leaker has divided the information into two parts, and the first one contains the data mine done by the user:

Joker - DC

- DC Raven - DC

- DC Gizmo - Gremlins

- Gremlins Marvin the Martian - Looney Tunes

- Looney Tunes Lebron James - NBA

- NBA Rick - Rick and Morty

- Rick and Morty Morty - Rick and Morty

- Rick and Morty Scooby-Doo - Scooby-Doo

- Scooby-Doo Daenerys - Game of Thrones

- Game of Thrones The Hound - Game of Thrones

- Game of Thrones Wicked Witch - The Wizard of Oz

- The Wizard of Oz Godzilla - Godzilla

The leaker further mentioned that other users had revealed more characters, but that's not confirmed. There was also a mention of a few more characters that could also be arriving.

Samurai Jack - Samurai Jack

- Samurai Jack The Powerpuff Girls - Powerpuff Girls (all one Fighter)

- Powerpuff Girls (all one Fighter) The Animaniacs - The Animaniacs

- The Animaniacs Duck Dodgers/Daffy - Looney Tunes

- Looney Tunes Scorpion - Mortal Kombat

- Mortal Kombat Ben 10 - Ben 10

- Ben 10 Ted Lasso - Ted Lasso

Interestingly, there is some information about some upcoming characters. There have been rumors about Mad Max and Harry Potter, but both are on hold.

The leaker isn't sure if the latter is being developed, and the wizard could be absent from MultiVersus when the game releases.

Johnny Bravo and Fred Flintstone are two more characters rumored to be a part of the original pitch. Both are highly likely to make it into the final release.

The trailers have shown that the primary mode will be 2v2. It will be pretty interesting to see the actual characters present in MultiVersus on release.

