Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice to release globally via Com2uS

Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice is the latest iteration of the popular survival franchise, and it’s coming to a global audience via Com2uS. The publishers are perhaps best known for Summoners War and MLB 9 Innings, and now they can add the popular frozen survival title to their portfolio. It’s an exciting prospect to see the game go global, especially as one of the more unique survival titles to come out over the last few years.

However, Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice is very much still in development. 11 Bit Studios and NetEase are still working on this next natural evolution of the survival title. This upcoming mobile game takes what 11 Bit Studios has already created and, through NetEase and Com2uS, offers new, interesting choices and gameplay elements.

Com2uS secures publishing rights for Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice

FrostPunk: Beyond the Ice will be published by Com2uS as a free-to-play version of the original Frostpunk, which was a runaway hit on PCs. The franchise focuses on an ice age that hit Earth during the Second Industrial Revolution. It’s a cold, challenging survival game mixed with construction management elements to create a truly unique experience.

Originally released in 2018, Frostpunk sold more than 3 million copies and has a more brutal, challenging sequel on the way in 2024. However, Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice is built to expand on the gameplay of the original title.

In addition to the gameplay players were already familiar with, they can create guilds to support each other in the difficult frozen climate the game offers. There will also be a trading system for players to secure resources from each other, and there will be rare animals to rescue from the elements.

Jihoon Han, Com2uS’ Game Business Division Head, spoke about the acquisition in a recent press release:

“With this agreement, Com2uS has secured the global publishing rights to Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice and plans to launch it in global regions like Asia, North America, and Europe, except China. We will use our global expertise to make a successful hit befitting the reputation of the Frostpunk IP. We plan to strengthen our game business by further diversifying our game publishing portfolio in the future.”

This upcoming Frostpunk title will be a free download on both the App Store and Google Play storefronts, but unfortunately, a release date has not been given.

The game has had several test periods online. While it’s not known if another is coming, fans can keep an eye on the game’s social media to see if one is announced for later this year.

Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice promises to expand upon the original game with several features that will be exclusive to this game. It is the next evolution of the popular blend of construction management and narrative-driven survival/strategy gameplay that offers tough, sometimes impossible, morality-based choices.