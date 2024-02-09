Fuerza Regida's JOP interested in joining Kick, Adin Ross claims he can't talk about figures because a streamer "came and f**ked a lot of s**t up"

On February 9, 2024, Kick star Adin Ross collaborated with Mexican band Fuerza Regida's lead vocalist, Jesús Ortíz Paz, also known as "JOP." During the livestream, JOP expressed an interest in joining the Stake-backed platform and asked Adin Ross how much Kick would pay if he broadcasted once per week. He stated:

"So if I say, I stream once a week, how much can you give me? How much are you going to put in my pockets? I heard you have pieces or something like that, right?"

Adin Ross was taken aback after hearing the musician's interest in joining Kick and explained how the platform operated. While not naming the content creator, Adin stated that Kick was compelled to implement measures because someone "came and f**ked a lot of s**t up."

He elaborated:

"S**t, on Kick? Yeah, so look - on Kick, how it works now because a lot of motherf**kers got f**ked up, and they think they can just come and make all this money. But, we know what happened. Someone came and f**ked a lot of s**t up."

According to Adin Ross, if JOP brings his community to Kick, then he would "get a bag." He also stated that he was unable to discuss the monetary figures live on the stream and added:

"If you bring your core to Kick and you develop, like, a real community, you get a bag, for sure! A bag. (JOP says, 'You can't say a number, though?') Can't talk numbers. I'm on the CEO s**t now. Off-camera, yeah, yeah, yeah!"

"What exactly did N3on do, though?" - Fans speculate who Adin Ross was referring to as Fuerza Regida's lead vocalist JOP voices interest in joining Kick

Adin Ross' response to Jesús Ortíz Paz's interest in joining Kick has garnered significant reception on X. The 23-year-old's vague comments on a streamer who messed up contract negotiations have also sparked speculations among fans.

X user @ThriveForeverX wrote:

While one viewer believed that the indefinitely banned Twitch personality was talking about Bruce "BruceDropEmOff":

Another community member remarked that Ross was discussing the alleged view-botting controversy involving Ragnesh "N3on":

X user @lukecnningham5 commented:

"What exactly did N3on do, though? I believe Adin when he says it's his fault, though."

On January 26, 2024, Adin Ross claimed he was unable to secure Kick deals for friends such as Nermin "Cheesur," Konvy, and Vitaly because of a "view-botting" streamer.