Furious Gaming qualifies for PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022

Despite not winning any PMPL titles this year, Furious Gaming grabbed a seat in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022 League Stage through the Latin America regional rankings. They collected 1630 points throughout the Pro League Spring and Fall seasons.

Team Queso, the 2022 Spring champion, held second place with 1514 points. The team unfortunately failed to cross Furious Gaming's mark and didn't secure a slot in the upcoming PMGC through the regional rankings.

Infinity, who earned second place in the PMPL LATAM Fall, acquired third place with 1371 points. The team's performance in the Spring Split wasn't as good as it has been this season, affecting their position in the overall standings.

Aton Esports showed fabulous performances in the PMPL Spring Finals this year to come out victorious. However, their exploits in the spring league stage and the overall fall season weren't up to the mark. The side eventually finished in fourth place with 1333 points in the PMGC overall rankings.

PMGC Latin America rankings 2022 (top 5)

These sides have stood tall amongst others:

Furious Gaming - 1630 points Team Queso - 1514 points Infinity - 1371 points Aton Esports - 1333 points Buluc Chabtan - 1278 points

Furious Gaming's performances in 2022 PMPL Latin America

Spring Season

The team began their campaign on a good note, claiming second place in the league stage with 506 points. Meanwhile, Team Queso was in pole position with 535 points, followed closely by Buluc Chabtan in third with 450 points.

In the Grand Finals, Furious Gaming didn't maintain their natural performance and placed seventh with 143 points. They started the contest with a chicken dinner but unfortunately crumbed under pressure. Aton Esports, on the other hand, bounced back and took the title to their name.

Apart from Furious Gaming, Team Queso's performances declined in the final as they finished 13th with only 101 points.

Fall Season

Furious Gaming once again displayed spectacular prowess in the league stage and captured the top spot with 839 points. They stood 173 points ahead of the second-ranked Team Queso, a major reason for their top spot in the overall regional rankings.

In the Grand Finals, the squad earned first place and somehow managed to cement their berth in the Americas Championship Fall as well. Team Queso was crowned champion of the event with 215 points, including bonus tallies.

The top five teams from the PMPL Latin America Fall have moved to the PMPL Americas championship Fall, where they will compete against North American and Brazilian squads. The top three squads from the championship will earn their places in the PMGC League.

