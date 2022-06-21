Game store owner DSKoopa breaks Modern Warfare 2 disc on stream for having a "crack"

Twitch streamer Cody "DSKoopa" obliterated an old Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 disc on stream and viewers aren't sure exactly why. The game store owner, who streams from his store almost every night, had a surprise for viewers when he suddenly snapped an old Xbox 360 disc of the classic Call of Duty game.

Cody was sorting through old game discs, namely Xbox 360 ones, for cracks and scratches before he could either shelf or store them. After going through a bunch, he came across the disc in question and exclaimed:

"Whooaa! Do you guys see the big crack on this one?"

He then proceeded to snap the disc in half in full view of the audience.

"It's crazy, had the biggest crack in it" - DSKoopa breaks a perfectly fine COD:MW2 disc

As the owner of vintage video game store Pink Gorilla, DSKoopa regularly deals with old gaming titles and in the days of yore, when online marketplaces were not so popular, physical discs were a prominent method for transferring data.

In his IRL stream, he was stacking old discs and tagging them for the store as he came across Modern Warefare 2, a sequel to Call of Duty 4, which was released in 2009.

While stacking the discs, the streamer generously offered his viewers a chance to get some games for themselves:

"Oh, yes. Did any of you guys want any of these games by the way? Sorry, I am like so in and out of my brain right now."

Subsequently, he found a copy of the Xbox 360 version of Modern Warefare 2 and acted as if it had a huge crack. However, from the viewer's perspective, that did not seem to be the case:

"Whoa! Do you guys see this? Big crack on this one?"

He then proceeded to snap the disc with one hand, much to the viewer's surprise, and exclaimed:

"Oh my god! That had a huge crack in it. Altight, we have to put this one over here, cus that one broke."

DSKoopa went onto find the sequel to the game and praised the disc for not being cracked:

"Let's see, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. That one's good. Yeah, no cracks in this one."

In good humor, the chat comically asked him to show the shattered disc again on stream:

"Show that again, I think you missed it? Oh yeah, I'll show you, dude. It's crazy, had the biggest crack in it."

He then lifted a broken shard of the disc and showed it to the camera for viewers' pleasure, as if to prove it had a crack.

Fans react to DSKoopa breaking Modern Warfare 2 disc

His chat welcomed the sudden surprise on stream and spammed "RIP Modern Warfare 2".

Chat reacting to the broken disc (Image via DSKoopa/ Twitch)

Some Redditors could not understand why he broke the disc and had various theories.

DSKoopa himself replied to the post, clarifying that it had cracks:

Some redditors still had doubts and did not believe that the streamer broke it because of any crack. Fans of the game added fuel to the banter by comparing it to some sort of sacrilege like the historical book burnings by autocratic states, like in Bradbury's Fahrenheit 451:

With a remaster of COD: Modern Warfare 2 on the horizon, some might even feel that Cody breaking the disc represents the symbolic death of the old classic. A game that will, from now on, be replaced by a new remaster coming out in October 2022.

