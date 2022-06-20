Watch: JakenBakeLIVE rides shotgun on a speeding Ferrari in Korea

IRL streamer Jake "JakenBakeLive" still has quite a few days to go on his month-long Korean stream plan. Over the last week, he has been streaming with other streamers like Pokimane, iGumdrop, and waterlynn.

Jake's Korean streams are hugely popular and are known for their organic interactions with people as he explores Korean culture through cuisine, urban life, and city culture, among other things. His content is fun and full of light-hearted banter with people and his Twitch chat. June 19 was his turn to experience Korean supercar culture with some car friends he made on the way.

During his supercar adventure, JakenBakeLIVE spent the time of his life riding in the passenger seat of a new Ferrari F8 Spider as his new friend raced down the streets of Seoul at breakneck speeds.

"Let's go!" - JakenBakeLIVE loved how fast you can drive on the streets of Korea

After returning from his two-year hiatus, Jake seemed to be having the time of his life riding supercars in Seoul. The car enthusiast absolutely loved his time with other car enthusiasts who seemed to have an endless amount of supercars to satiate any car lover.

As the streamer sat beside a cafe looking at all the cars, one owner graciously asked him if he would like to ride in his car. Jake enthusiastically replied yes. The owner explained the specifications of his car, which was a Ferrari F8 spider:

"This car is 850 horsepower."

Upon hearing that, the American streamer asked the man to drive carefully:

"850? Alright, just be safe, okay?"

As he sits down, the man says that the car is a "full option." So Jake asks what the price would be in the US:

"600 million Korean? So half a million US."

But that is not how much the car they were sitting in cost because it was premium. Jake explained how markups work in the West:

"So, you paid 50K markup? Yeah, same, in the US, maybe more markup. In the US, our GT3. In the US, maybe 200K, but markup 100K. 50% markup almost, it's crazy. So he paid $550K for the car."

After they pulled up onto the road, the man asked about the sound of the engine. Jake replied:

"I love the sound, dude. It sounds so clean. Very clean sound, very crispy. Best word I could say... I love the color, man, the blue with the red. I really like this."

The man explained that the color was an homage to the Korean flag. He asked whether the loud sound would affect the stream. When JakenBake waved the concerns off, the man sped off into a relatively empty stretch, hitting almost 100 km/h as they accelerated fast.

The American's eyes bulged as the car purred with power, leaving behind all the others in traffic. Jake couldn't help but cheer with joy:

"Holy mothermonkaS! Let's go! Dude, that feels so nice."

Fans reacting to JakenBakeLive's the fast car ride

Chat was ecstatic at the prospect of seeing Jake ride in the car. As the streamer and his newfound friend sped up, the chat too cheered as they hit almost 100 kilometers per hour, calling it WICKED and poking fun at the streamer for being nervous by spamming the emote monkaS:

Redditors, however, had a different view. Most were talking about how most of these men had no real jobs and were basically living off of their parents, buying expensive things and whatnot. They also did not appreciate JakenBake showcasing speeding inside an urban environment on his stream.

Chaebol is a Korean word for having wealth tied up in huge Korean companies such as Samsung and the like. Many wondered how legal it was to speed in a metropolitan area and why the police were not stopping them.

Some Reddit users responded by saying it was because they had powerful parents, while others pointed to security flaws in the country where cameras do more policing than physical cops in cars.

Suffice it to say that Twitch streamer JakenBake had a lovely time with the car enthusiasts. They even showed him an underground garage full of the best cars money could buy in the whole wide world.

The ride in the Ferrari was a clear highlight of the stream, and Jake even shared how excited he is for the delivery of his brand new Porsche this fall, and car lovers will surely appreciate another car IRL stream when that happens.

