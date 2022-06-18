Watch: Twitch streamer JakenBakeLIVE finds his twin during an IRL stream

Twitch IRL streamer JakenBakeLIVE is having the time of his life documenting and streaming the bustling skyscrapers of Seoul with some of the most high-profile names in the streaming space, including Imane "Pokimane". During his most recent IRL stream, Jake randomly came across a young individual with the exact same watch he has been wearing for the last ten years at this point. Additionally, since the watch is pretty old at this point, it is extremely rare to see someone wearing it.

Due to the uncanny coincidence of coming across another person with an identical watch, he could not contain his excitement and seemed to look shocked. Needless to say, the coincidence was quite epic and has garnered thousands of views on Reddit as well as on Twitch.

JakenBakeLIVE finds his twin in Seoul, Korea

JakenBakeLIVE started his streaming journey way back in 2017 and soon moved to Japan to study the Japanese language. Most of his streams are more focused on his travel adventures, including exploring spine-chilling haunted temples, dark places, climbing Mount Fuji, attending Asian parties, and tasting some pretty 'strange' food.

While exploring the streets of Korea with his girlfriend Water Lynn, the IRL streamer has come across many fascinating things. However, the experience of meeting his twin was just on another level.

Earlier today, the Twitch streamer wandered through the streets of Seoul, filming the unseen parts of it. As he was crossing the road, he noticed something right off the bat and it was none other than his 'watch twin.'

As soon as he saw it, the popular personality complimented the guy on his wristwatch. At first, the content creator was unable to find the correct words to express his emotions. As evident from the Twitch clip, he was absolutely thrilled to meet the boy and more specifically, his new twin.

"Oh, I love your watch dude. Dude, how long do you have that watch? How long you wear this? "

To which the guy replied:

"Maybe.... 15 years."

His answer made Jake even more excited about the situation. More interestingly, though, it wasn't just the watch. The guy was wearing a white t-shirt just like him. He instantly pointed that out and said:

"15? Me too, 10 years maybe. F*cking sick dude. Yo, I love you man, and same white T-style baby."

Later on, Jake went on to mention a similar incidence he had in Hong Kong wherein he came across a girl with the same watch.

Fans react to the insane coincidence

Fans and audiences on Reddit were amused to see such an epic coincidence. Viewers in the Twitch chat could not contain their excitement as they spammed various laughing emojis.

Some laughed at the amount of excitement Jake expressed while interacting with the guy, while others pointed out how supportive Water Lynn is. Some even discussed a fly that briefly came near him just after the incident.

It seems like this wasn't the first time JakenBakeLIVE has come across such a coincidence, but it doesn't detract from the amazing moment that was caught on stream. The clip has already gone viral, fetching over 18,000 views on the Amazon-owned platform.

