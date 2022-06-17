"I don't know how my girl can drive legally"- Valkyrae and Ludwig discuss Leslie's questionable coordination on livestream

YouTube star Ludwig is known for his fun chat interactions which go beyond just gaming. A meta activity he frequently uses for content is creating various 'tier lists.' On these lists, he ranks his fellow streamers based on various abilities.

In his most recent Combat List, Ludwig rates streamers who would win or lose against him. In that endeavour, he asked another YouTube giant, Valkyrae, to help him assess what some female streamers would do against him in a fight. Ludwig specifically asked her opinion on who in the following list would do the best against him, and who would fare the worst:

Leslie "Fuslie" Fu

Pokimane

Kim "Kkatamina" Miyoung

LilyPichu

TinaKitten

Rae immediately lambasted Leslie for having bad motor-coordination, raising questions about her driving skills.

Rae rates Leslie as the most likely to lose to Ludwig in a fight

After Rae joined the stream, Ludwig took the opportunity to ask her about the which OfflineTV girl would most likely win in a fight against him:

"Alright Rae, actually this is perfect because I want your opinion. Now, I'm going to line up Leslie, Poki, Miyoung, Lily and who else? Um, and Tina. Who of those five do you think do the best in a fight against me? And who do the worst?"

Valkyrae is certain that Fuslie will be the worst among them:

"I know for a fact that Leslie has the worst co-ordination out of all of these women."

The YouTuber is of the opinion that Leslie would somehow hurt herself before the fight even starts:

"I feel in my heart of hearts that Leslie would somehow beat herself up in the ring. Before I could even fight her."

The 100 Thieves co-owner added insult to injury by claiming that Leslie should not be allowed to drive with such poor coordination:

"I'm gonna be honest. I don't know how my girl can drive legally."

As she burst out laughing, Ludwig chimed in:

"They gotta retest her, like you do with 70 year olds."

Rae thinks they should change the law to have regular monitoring from the authorities so that dangerous people don't end up behind the wheel:

"I think we have to have like regular drivers liucense retesting. Especially, yeah, yeah."

Ludwig wholeheartedly agrees and then asks Rae who has the best shot:

"I am with you on that one. But who's got the best shot?"

Valkyrae reckons Pokimane would be the best among the five and Ludwig concurs, calling her terrifying. They came to the conclusion that most women would end up using summons like in Elden Ring, and get help from either their partners or fans. Only Leslie seems to be getting the short end of the stick.

Fans react to Rae's rating of OTV Girls

Fans commented on the summoning abilities of the streamers during the fight, referring to how some of them were helped by others while fighting Elden Ring bosses. Fans agreed, for example, that Michael would come to Lily's aid.

Fans react to OTV Girls tier list (Image via Streamer Moments/ YouTube)

Fans agree Leslie would lose in a fight (Image via Streamer Moments/ YouTube)

Some even wrote how they thought the clashes would go if they were fighting the streamers and also pondered the outcome if Ludwig had to fight the remaining OTV girls.

Safe to say fans had a fun time with the tier list and as past instances have confirmed, this list is sure to make waves in the streamer community.

