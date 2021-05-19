Garena Free Fire India redeem code for May 19th: Everything players need to know

Players are usually required to spend diamonds to obtain most of the exclusive in-game items in Garena Free Fire. They often don't possess enough diamonds to purchase them and hence rely on redeem codes and events as an alternative means to acquire rewards.

Here is the latest Free Fire redeem code for the Indian server.

Everything to know about Free Fire India's redeem code for May 19th

Leap of Faith Surfboard, Water Fest, and Guitar Basher

Earlier this month, Free Fire Bangladesh had published an "Eid Special Music" video on their official YouTube channel. Later, Garena announced milestones with specific rewards as listed below:

300,000 views: Leap of Faith Surfboard

600,000 views: Water Fest 2021

1,000,000 views: Guitar Basher

All three viewership milestones were crossed within the first couple of days, and therefore Free Fire Bangladesh released a redeem code for these items on May 18th.

Leap of Faith Surfboard

Free Fire redeem code for India server: ESX24ADSGM4K

Rewards: Leap of Faith Surfboard, Water Fest, and Guitar Basher

Note: This Free Fire redeem code is meant for players only in the Indian servers. Other users will not be able to claim the items as mentioned above using the redeem code.

Steps to use Free Fire India's redeem code

The procedure for obtaining rewards has been given below:

Step 1: To use the Free Fire redeem code, players must visit the official rewards redemption site. The link for it has been provided below:

Website: Click here

Step 2: Next, users must log in with their Free Fire ID on the website through one of the given platforms.

Users must log in with the required platforms

Note: Players must link their Free Fire ID to one of the platforms, i.e., Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter, to claim the rewards.

Step 3: After logging in, paste the code provided above into the text field and tap the "confirm" button. A pop-up will appear; tap "ok" to complete the redemption procedure.

The rewards are sent to players in less than 24 hours of redemption.

Step 4: Rewards can now be collected from the mail section.

If the following error is displayed during redemption: “Failed to redeem. This code is invalid or redeemed,” it is likely that the code has expired and cannot be used any further.

