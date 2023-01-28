"Gaze upon my works and despair" - Technoblade's final message in Discord has the Minecraft community shed tears

The Minecraft community was in tears as Reddit members reminisced over the last post shared by the late Alexander "Technoblade" on his Members Only Discord server.

Despite grievously suffering from Sarcoma, a rare type of cancer that spreads in the tissues of bones and muscles, Alexander's final Discord post surprisingly centered around Wordle.

For those unfamiliar, Wordle is a viral word-based puzzle game currently owned by The New York Times.

In typically comical fashion, Alexander captioned it by boastfully sharing his stats in the game. He captioned it by stating a line from Percy Bysshe Shelley's Ozymandias:

"Gaze upon my works and despair."

Minecraft community reminisces Technoblade over the last Discord post

Despite tragically passing away in June 2022, Technoblade has been a mainstay within the Minecraft community due to his immense contribution to streaming and gaming.

Reddit user Zaviuan Phelps took to the official Technoblade subreddit page to share a post by the late YouTuber on his Members Only Discord Server. As mentioned earlier, it was a screenshot of Alexander's Wordle stats, which were rather impressive.

With a 100% record, Technoblade's Wordle numbers garnered a lot of comments from the streaming community. One user shared how the late YouTuber purposefully never attempted to complete the puzzle in one go:

For those unfamiliar with the game, here's how it works:

Another fan comically posted that it was a "skill issue" despite the puzzle being rather challenging:

Some users were surprised by Alexander's post, which was made at a time when he was ill:

Others were left in tears:

Technoblade's poetic allusion to Shelley was appreciated by many fans:

Here are some other reactions:

Readers should note that this was not the only post discovered by the members. Earlier this week, the late YouTuber's father, Scott, took to the former's Reddit page to share a touching final message, revealing that he had left a link to a song (Enterlude and Exitlude by The Killers) as well as a picture of Wilbur Soot and Phillip Watson (both Minecrafters) and his 10 million subscriber YouTube plaque.

Additionally, Scott posted a screenshot of the final text message between himself and his late son. Their last interaction focused on the YouTuber's last YouTube upload titled "So Long Nerds." The video presently has over 90 million views.

Scott also revealed that fellow Minecrafters Clay "Dream" and Tommy "TommyInnit" are the two most helpful acquaintances to have kept in touch with the late YouTuber's family.

