Geek Fam, 4AM, and T2K qualify for PMGC 2022 Grand Finals 

Week 3 of the League Stage of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC): 2022 ended today after thrilling performances from the 16 teams in Group Yellow. After four days and 24 matches, the top three squads from Group Yellow qualified for the Grand Finals of the championship.

Geek Fam from Malaysia made their mark in the Group and dominated the competition. Starting off with a bang, the team maintained consistency in their performances throughout the four days of the event, never dropping below the third spot. Overall, the squad managed to secure a total of 292 points with a whooping 148 eliminations. Mica and UHigh contributed heavily to their team, especially when the side needed them the most.

PMGC Group Yellow overall rankings

Geek Fam showed impressive performances in PMGC Group Yellow (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Chinese team 4 Angry Men (4AM), who were the prime contenders for the pole position, finished in second place in the standings. The squad eased through the first two days of the competition and jumped to the top spot.

However, their performances on Day 3 and 4 were lackluster, which caused the side to drop to second place. The team showed their proficiency through their rotation and gun skills, ending up with 231 points and 114 eliminations.

Nepali squad Trained to Kill offered a stupendous performance on the final day of the competition to become the third name from Group Yellow to qualify for the Grand Finals. The side started off quite well on Day 1 but couldn't retain their momentum during the second and third days. That said, a Chicken Dinner at a crucial juncture and a high placement in the final game of the Group propelled the team to the third spot.

Bottom five teams from PMGC Group Yellow have been eliminated (Image via PUBG Mobile)

T2K edged out the Japanese team, Reject. Both were tied after the end of 24 matches in terms of overall points. Trained to Kill, however, qualified for the Grand Finals because they had acquired more placement points than Reject. The squad had 214 points with 92 eliminations at the end of the 24 games.

Saudi Arabian team Geekay Esports, too, put on an excellent display of skill in Group Yellow. Initially, the side looked set to qualify directly for the Grand Finals, but a lack of consistency caused them to finish in the fifth spot with 207 points.

Qualified teams so far for 2022 PMGC Finals (Image via PUBG Mobile)

TEM Entertainment and IHC Esports, teams from Thailand and Mongolia, played really well during the event, finishing in the sixth and seventh spots, respectively. Both these squads had a chance to end up in the top three at one point but failed to do so because of some small mistakes they'd made.

NS RedForce from South Korea and Furious Gaming from Chile were the worst performers in Group Yellow. Both these teams failed to gain any sort of momentum and crumbled under pressure. Finishing in the fifteenth and sixteenth spots, both sides will look to forget their dissatisfactory performances and return stronger than ever next year.

Poll : 0 votes