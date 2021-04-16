Genshin Impact 1.5 live stream confirms Eula and Zhongli banner: Release dates, 4-star characters, and more

Genshin Impact 1.5 Chinese live stream ended a while ago as the global live stream began at 11:00 a.m. EST.

Version 1.5 "Beneath the Light of Jadeite" Trailer | Genshin Impacthttps://t.co/3SiZd4cEQ2#GenshinImpact — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 16, 2021

The live stream confirmed that there would be two separate banners in Genshin Impact 1.5.

The first, as many had speculated for a while, will be Zhongli's banner re-run. The first banner that goes live will also feature a new four-star rated character in Genshin Impact, Yanfei.

Apart from this, the second banner will introduce the new five-star rated Cryo-elemental character, Eula. However, the second banner isn't expected to arrive anytime soon as the community is busy preparing for the "Geo Daddy's" banner re-run.

Dear Travelers,



Today Paimon brings you great news! The Special Program for "Genshin Impact" version 1.5 will be officially released on April 16 at 11:00 AM (UTC-5)!



The Special Program will be hosted on our official YouTube channel >>> https://t.co/q1YtwbxhtX#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/oPpbH5Fbfv — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 15, 2021

On top of the new characters and Zhongli's banner re-run, many players are excited to try out the new housing system that is going to be introduced in Genshin Impact 1.5.

Given that the housing system is a brand new feature in the game, it will be interesting to see how the community responds.

Genshin Impact 1.5 live stream reveals a bunch of new content with the upcoming update

Considering the pattern that miHoYo has followed with updates since the game's release, Genshin Impact 1.5 is expected to be released on April 28th.

This means players will be able to try out their luck to grab Zhongli from his re-run banner the same day.

Having said that, Genshin Impact 1.5 will also feature various in-game bosses like Azhdaha, the Lord of Vishaps, as well as the new Cryo Hypostasis in Dragonspine.

On top of this, the update will also feature a new Trounce Domain where players will fight against Azhdaha.

Genshin Impact 1.5 will also feature new story quests for both Zhongli and Eula to learn more about these five-star rated characters in the game. Additionally, this update will also bring forward Noelle's hangout story from the previous update.

With so much more playable content to indulge in, it seems needless to say that Genshin Impact has created many expectations in the community.

Genshin Impact comes to PS5 on April 28, along with the Light of Jadeite update which lets players start a home in Teyvat: https://t.co/hPXHWQG8Tu pic.twitter.com/yiuP3Mt6Ge — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 16, 2021

PlayStation recently announced that Genshin Impact will be launching on the PlayStation 5 on April 28 with 4K display support, enhanced textures, and update 1.5.

With many new additions being made to the game, it seems certain that after the immense success of update 1.4, miHoYo is setting up Genshin Impact 1.5 for the same.