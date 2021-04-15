Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: Eula and Zhongli to be the promoted characters in version 1.5

Genshin Impact players will be able to get a first look at the new character, Eula, in just a few days, along with the return of Zhongli, when the 1.5 livestream begins at 20:00 on April 16th.

The preview banner for the 1.5 livestream has been released, with Eula and Zhongli displaying prominently as the hosts of this update. As players have come to expect, these two characters will appear alongside the Travellers as they break down what is to come.

Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: Eula and Zhongli as featured characters

According to this banner from the chinese Genshin Impact forums, the 1.5 livestream will be happening very soon, allowing players to finally get confirmation on all the biggest leaks that have been revealed, like the housing system, new boss, and the exciting new character of Eula.

This is the first players have seen of Eula in an official capacity, which really brings authenticity to the information that has been revealed. This also guarantees the return of Zhongli as a banner character - something players have been waiting for confirmation on for a while, and sets in stone both his rerun and Eula's eventual time on a banner.

When will Zhongli be featured in Genshin Impact

Zhongli's banner is to come first, as many leakers have stated, beginning on the day of Genshin Impact 1.5's patch release, April 26th. Players who missed out on Zhongli or who want to get his constellations will not have to wait much longer for the return of the Geo Archon, and with powerful new artifacts coming out, Zhongli will be stronger than ever.

With his confirmation on this banner, players can rest assured knowing Zhongli is coming home, as long as they have enough rolls for him.

When will Eula be featured in Genshin Impact:

While Eula's release date isn't set in stone, players can assume that if Genshin Impact 1.5 follows the standard release schedule, Eula will be releasing around May 17th. This gives players plenty of time to save up for the Cryo Spindrift Knight, especially as she seems like a potent Physical attacker.

Eula wields a Claymore and the Cryo element, and has a powerful Elemental Burst that will level the playing field with both Cryo and Physical damage. After her latest buff, it would be wise for players to consider picking up Eula for their teams.

With the Genshin Impact 1.5 livestream on the horizon, players will definitely want to tune in for both new information and Primogem codes.

