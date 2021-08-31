Genshin Impact 2.1 update: How to download on PC, Mobile, and PlayStation

Genshin Impact 2.1 update will be released in less than 10 hours, and gamers will need to update their game to play the latest version.

Players may upgrade their game depending on the platform they're using. This article is a guide on updating Genshin Impact on PC, Mobile (iOS & Android), and PlayStation (PS4 & PS5).

How to update Genshin Impact 2.1 on PC

Genshin Impact 2.1 maintenance starts on September 1st, at 6:00 AM (UTC+8).

The game will be playable after 5 hours of maintenance.



PC Launcher (Image via Genshin Impact)

Travelers can follow the steps below to update Genshin Impact on PC:

Open the Genshin Impact Launcher. Select the 'Update' option, like in the image above. Wait until the installation is complete. Start the game.

As you can see from the Launcher image above, it will automatically prompt them to install the most recent update whenever players open Genshin Impact on PC, making updating the game relatively simple.

Update on Mobile

Mobile loading screen (Image via Genshin Impact)

Mobile players (iOS and Android) can update the latest version by launching the game like the PC platform.

Open your Genshin Impact game. Tap the 'Confirm' button once the popup appeared. Wait for the download to finish. Launch the game.

Update on PS4 and PS5

Home Screen in PS4 platform (Image via WhewDiffiCult, Youtube)

The update process is likewise rather straightforward for PlayStation gamers, as you only need to follow these steps:

Choose and highlight Genshin Impact on the Home Screen. Select the 'Options' button. Then, choose the 'Check for update.'

The latest Genshin Impact update will then be available for download on PlayStation.

While updating Genshin Impact to its new version is easy, check your device's memory to ensure they have enough available space. After the installation is finished, you can explore the new islands in Inazuma and try out the new characters, Raiden Shogun and Kujou Sara.

