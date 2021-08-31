Genshin Impact 2.1 update countdown, Baal banner release time, & more

Genshin Impact version 2.1 is coming in less than 12 hours, and fans are starting the countdown for the next character banner.

Raiden Shogun stars in the following event wish banner, alongside other 4-star characters. In addition, the weapon banner will also add new weapons, featuring one 5-star polearm designed for the Electro Archon.

Aside from the most anticipated characters and weapons, fans are also eager to continue the main storyline of Genshin Impact. The next chapter of Archon Quest will be the last one for Inazuma's scene.

Genshin Impact version 2.1 update countdown

Genshin Impact 2.1 maintenance starts on September 1st, at 6:00 AM (UTC+8).

The Genshin Impact version 2.1 update starts at 6:00 am on September 1 (UTC +8). During this time, all servers will be shut down, and no players will be able to play the game. The maintenance is scheduled to take five hours and ends at 11:00 am.

Genshin Impact gamers can click on the link below to check the countdown of when the maintenance will start. Note that the countdown corresponds to each region.

Genshin Impact 2.1 update maintenance countdown

Because of the inconvenience, Genshin Impact will compensate Travelers with at least 300 Primogems. In addition, they will receive an additional 60 Primogems per hour if maintenance exceeds 11:00 am (UTC +8).

To claim compensation rewards, Travelers must be above Adventure Rank 5. The Primogems will be delivered via in-game mail, so they must make sure to claim them as soon as possible because the mail will expire after 30 days.

Raiden Shogun (Baal) banner release time

Raiden Shogun's banner, Reign of Serenity, will start right after the maintenance has ended at 11:00 am (UTC +8). It will stay for 21 days, ending at precisely 5:59 pm on September 21 (Server Time).

The Character Event Wish, "Reign of Serenity" (Image via Genshin Impact)

Raiden Shogun, the event's exclusive 5-star character, will enjoy a massive drop-rate boost during the event's wish. Aside from Baal, three 4-star characters will also receive a substantial drop-rate boost: Kujou Sara, Sucrose, and Xiangling.

Weapon banner featuring Baal's polearm

The Weapon Event Wish, "Epitome Invocation" (Image via Genshin Impact)

Following the trends, Genshin Impact will release a brand new 5-star polearm to match Raiden Shogun's design. Likewise, the weapon banner will also be available right after the version 2.1 update at 11:00 am (UTC +8).

The 5-star weapons that will receive an excellent drop rate boost in this banner:

The Unforged (Claymore) Engulfing Lightning (Polearm)

Furthermore, the following 4-star weapons will gain a significant increase in drop rate:

Sacrificial Bow (Bow) Lion's Roar (Sword) The Widsith (Catalyst) Favonius Lance (Polearm) The Bell (Claymore)

The main attraction for this weapon banner is the Engulfing Lightning, a weapon created with Raiden Shogun in mind. The polearm has a high base attack and energy recharge as secondary stats.

The last chapter for Inazuma's Archon Quest

The next Archon Quest in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

The next Archon Quest, "Omnipresence Over Mortals," will focus on the protagonist and Raiden Shogun. The storyline will pick up where the Traveler joins the resistance and involves themselves in Inazuma's conflict.

After finishing the previous Archon Quest, Genshin Impact fans wondered what strategies the Traveler uses to turn the tides and persuade Raiden Shogun to change her mind in the Vision Hunt Decree matter.

These questions will be revealed in the next Archon Quest after the latest update.

Genshin Impact 2.1 will bring new characters and weapons and various methods for players to farm Primogems. With the hard-earned Primogems, Travelers may try their luck on the character banner and wish for the Raiden Shogun and Kujou Sara to make their party stronger.

