Genshin Impact 2.2 live stream date and time in UTC-4, IST, UK time, and more

Genshin Impact will soon host a special program live stream for the upcoming 2.2 update. The event will be live on the game's official Twitch channel, and players are excited as Hu Tao and Childe's re-run banners might be announced.

The 2.2 patch will be loaded with a ton of new Genshin Impact content per the leaks. miHoYo is expected to talk about the new Inazuma islands and the return of some fan-favorite characters.

The timing for the 2.2 live stream has been revealed, and here's when players worldwide can watch it.

Genshin Impact 2.2 update live stream date and time

As per the official tweet from Genshin Impact, the 2.2 live stream will premiere on October 3, at 8:00 AM (UTC-4).

It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 10/03/2021 at 08:00 (UTC-4)!

These are the converted timings for players from other regions:

USA - 8:00 AM EST

- 8:00 AM EST India - 5:30 PM IST

- 5:30 PM IST UK - 1:00 PM UTC+1

- 1:00 PM UTC+1 Philippines - 8:00 PM UTC+8

- 8:00 PM UTC+8 Malaysia - 8:00 PM UTC+8

- 8:00 PM UTC+8 Australia- 11:00 PM UTC+11

The date of the live stream is October 3 in all regions.

It is worth noting that the 2.2 live stream will be exclusively available on Twitch. As of now, there is no information regarding a YouTube broadcast.

What to expect from the Genshin Impact 2.2 livestream

As usual, players are most excited to learn more about the upcoming banners in update 2.2. The ongoing anniversary rewards and events have already showered the community with Primogems and Intertwined Fates, and many players might be saving these resources for the future.

There's a strong possibility that Childe and Hu Tao will be getting their re-run banners in Genshin Impact update 2.2.

Save Your Primos // saveyourprimos.carrd.co @SaveYourPrimos [CORRECTION] It has been brought to our attention that the aforementioned screenshot is misleading, as is was isolated from further context (see attached.)



TZ (Tangzhu) is a trustworthy leaker, meaning Hu Tao + Thoma in the second half of 2.2 remains a strong possibility. [CORRECTION] It has been brought to our attention that the aforementioned screenshot is misleading, as is was isolated from further context (see attached.)



TZ (Tangzhu) is a trustworthy leaker, meaning Hu Tao + Thoma in the second half of 2.2 remains a strong possibility. https://t.co/BbvcRA8ytY

In addition, Thoma is expected to arrive as a four-star Pyro polearm user whose kit might revolve around providing shields. Having said that, banners in Genshin Impact are always subject to change, and players must take the leaks with a pinch of salt.

Lastly, the final Inazuma region called Tsurumi island will most likely be available with patch 2.2. Leaked footage on r/Genshin_Impact_Leaks contains Thoma strolling on the island for almost 10 minutes.

From the looks of it, Tsurumi island also has a unique theme like the other Inazuma islands. The open world of Genshin Impact is slowly tuning out to be its biggest attraction, while new characters are constantly getting surrounded by controversies.

