Genshin Impact 2023 Anniversary login rewards: How to claim Itty Bitty Octobaby Gadget and upcoming rewards schedule

Genshin Impact's 2023 Anniversary login event is finally out for players to claim some free rewards. You can get a free Itty Bitty Octobaby Gadget and other prizes through it. Treasures Along the Road: A Thank-You Gift is specifically the event where you get all these goodies automatically delivered to your account, so long as you log in on four specific days.

The only requirement is that you must be Adventure Rank 2 or higher to be eligible for these rewards and log in from September 28 to October 1, 2023. Treasures Along the Road: A Thank-You Gift is not to be confused with Bathing in Flowing Moonlight, which is a separate Genshin Impact 2023 Anniversary login event with different rewards.

Genshin Impact's Treasures Along the Road: A Thank-You Gift is now live for the game's third anniversary

Day 1 of the Genshin Impact 2023 Anniversary event (Image via HoYoverse)

Treasures Along the Road: A Thank-You Gift will give you these gifts on the following days when you log in:

September 28: 400 Primogems + 1x Itty Bitty Octobaby

400 Primogems + 1x Itty Bitty Octobaby September 29: 400 Primogems + 2x Fragile Resin

400 Primogems + 2x Fragile Resin September 30: 400 Primogems + 2x Fragile Resin

400 Primogems + 2x Fragile Resin October 1: 400 Primogems + 1x Portable Aerodynamic Gelatinous Bubble Generator

Note that you must log in by when the server hits midnight on these days. For reference, here are the time zones for each server:

Asia: UTC+8

UTC+8 Europe: UTC+1

UTC+1 America: UTC-5

The letters for these rewards will expire by November 8, 2023, although players should open them sooner rather than later, given their contents.

Itty Bitty Octobaby

This is the first free Gadget you get (Image via HoYoverse)

Logging in on September 28, 2023, gives you 400 Primogems and an Itty Bitty Octobaby. This cute little octopus is a Gadget that you can equip. It essentially flies above your character almost all the time, in a similar vein to other event-only familiars such as Endora and Shiki Koshou.

These types of Gadgets typically don't return, so players who miss their opportunity to get the Itty Bitty Octobaby may never get another chance to get it. Don't forget to log in for the next three days to get all the rewards, which are:

1,600 Primogems

1x Itty Bitty Octobaby

1x Portable Aerodynamic Gelatinous Bubble Generator

4x Fragile Resins

Getting 1,600 Primogems is the equivalent of ten free pulls, so use them whenever you see a banner that interests you. Treasures Along the Road: A Thank-You Gift is a simple Genshin Impact Anniversary login event, so take advantage of it while it's still around.

