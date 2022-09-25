Genshin Impact 2nd anniversary concert 2022: Time, date, and how to watch

Genshin Impact is set to celebrate its second anniversary on September 28 in style, as along with the release of patch 3.1 on the same day, the game will also host a musical concert a few days later.

Genshin Impact is known for many things within the community. Be it the game's addictive gameplay, eye-catching characters, or its vast open world, players who have stayed loyal to the title know the everlasting beauty it can offer everyone. However, there is one such mesmerizing part of this video game, which is the music.

To showcase many talents across the world, HoYoverse recently announced the date and time of their upcoming music concert, called "Melodies of an Endless Journey." Anyone interested can opt to tune into Genshin Impact's official channels, be it YouTube or Twitch, on October 2, 12:00 (UTC +8).

All time zones for Genshin Impact 2022 concert, release date, and how to watch (2022)

Soundtracks in Genshin Impact are a significant aspect of the gameplay, as it adds multiple layers to an open-world region. They are known to hook the playerbase with both happy and sad tones, which has revealed many things about a fairly mediocre location.

As mentioned earlier, the upcoming concert will be available on October 2 at 12:00 (UTC +8). The time zones for all major regions are as follows:

Indian Standard Time: 9:30 AM (October 2).

Central European Time: 5:00 AM (October 2).

UK GMT: 6:00 AM (October 2).

United States: 12:00 AM (October 2).

Australia: 2:00 PM (October 2).

The time zones mentioned earlier might vary as they are not completely accurate. To watch the concert, however, anyone can tune into either one of Genshin Impact's official channels, be it YouTube or Twitch.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

>>>



Click the preview page below to find out more details about the concert:

hoyo.link/8aDFBCAd



The concert will take place on October 2 at 12:00 (UTC+8).



#GenshinImpact GENSHIN CONCERT 2022 - Melodies of an Endless Journey (Teaser 2)>>> youtu.be/gwaZ-uRJdRM Click the preview page below to find out more details about the concert:The concert will take place on October 2 at 12:00 (UTC+8). GENSHIN CONCERT 2022 - Melodies of an Endless Journey (Teaser 2)>>> youtu.be/gwaZ-uRJdRMClick the preview page below to find out more details about the concert:hoyo.link/8aDFBCAdThe concert will take place on October 2 at 12:00 (UTC+8). #GenshinImpact

With just three days to go before the title's second anniversary and 3.1 update, HoYoverse confirmed additional events to celebrate the milestone. This time, however, they're more inclined outside of the game. Players will also be excited to know that Primogems and Mora are in store for those who share the event's details.

How to get primogems via the concert?

As mentioned earlier, players stand a chance to get a total of 30 Primogems and 20,000 Mora just by sharing the event ticket. Upon entering the official webpage for the 2022 concert, players must log in using their credentials and location. Upon logging in, anyone can click on the "Share Concert Pass" on Facebook, Twitter, or Reddit.

Rewards for sharing details on Genshin Impact 2022 concert (Image via HoYoverse)

Upon sharing, Primogems and Mora will be sent to that person's in-game email. Typically, players need to be at Adventurer Rank 7 to claim these rewards. Additional merchandise from the concert includes:

Genshin Concert 2022 Tinplate badge.

Acrylic ornament.

Hologram Ticket.

Acrylic Hangable.

Postcard set.

Mini harmonica necklace.

Character mood gift box.

All the aforementioned items will be made purchasable starting September 28, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far