Genshin Impact 3.8 countdown and server maintenance end time

Genshin Impact's final update before the major Fontaine expansions is a few hours from the official release. Players excited about new content can look forward to getting a temporary location, a flagship event, alongside multiple reruns of old characters. That said, before any significant release, there's always downtime that needs to be taken into account.

According to server time, players can expect the much-awaited update for Genshin Impact to arrive at 11 am UTC +8 on July 5. However, there will also be 5-hour maintenance before the update falls into place, compensating every player with Primogems based on the duration of the server's downtime.

Countdown until the release of Genshin Impact 3.8

The v3.8 will mark the final patch before Fontaine comes along. Players can expect multiple additions to the new region, as the entirety of Sumeru seems to have ended for now. The countdown until the official servers come online with v3.8 is as follows:

As mentioned earlier, all players will be kicked out of the game 5 hours before release. Once the servers come back on, the in-game email will have 600 Primogems for everyone as compensation for the downtime.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

The pre-installation function is now available on both PC and mobile platforms.



View the full notice here >>>



#GenshinImpact Pre-Installation Function Now AvailableDear Travelers,The pre-installation function is now available on both PC and mobile platforms.View the full notice here >>> hoyo.link/f9xNDBAd Pre-Installation Function Now AvailableDear Travelers,The pre-installation function is now available on both PC and mobile platforms.View the full notice here >>> hoyo.link/f9xNDBAd#GenshinImpact https://t.co/5QJ90Sfa91

The pre-installation process is available on all platforms, as players are recommended to have the newest files updated before the patch drops.

Genshin Impact 3.8 maintenance downtime for all major regions

Based on the server time, the following lists contain the downtimes for all major regions and time zones:

India: 3:30 am to 8:30 am (July 5)

Philippines: 6 am to 11 am (July 5)

China: 6 am to 11 am (July 5)

UK: 11 pm (July 4) to 4 am (July 5)

Japan: 7 am to 12 pm (July 5)

Korea: 7 am to 12 pm (July 5)

The Genshin Impact 3.8 downtimes based on all time zones are as follows:

PDT (UTC -7): 3 pm to 8 pm (July 4)

MDT (UTC -6): 4 pm to 9 pm (July 4)

CDT (UTC -5): 5 pm to 10 pm (July 4)

EDT (UTC -4): 6 pm to 11 pm (July 4)

BST (UTC +1): 11 pm (July 4) to 4 am (July 5)

CEST (UTC +2): 12 am to 5 am (July 5)

MSK (UTC +3): 1 am to 6 am (July 5)

IST (UTC +5:30): 3:30 am to 8:30 am (July 5)

CST (UTC +8): 6 am to 11 am (July 5)

JST (UTC +9): 7 am to 12 pm (July 5)

NZST (UTC +12): 10 am to 3 pm (July 5)

Each banner will be active for 21 days, from July 5 until August 16. Notable featured characters will include Klee and Eula in the first half, with Kokomi and Eula in the second half.

Poll : 0 votes