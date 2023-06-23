Genshin Impact 3.8 Livestream codes: How to redeem free primogems

With the Genshin Impact 3.8 update on the Horizon, HoYoverse has aired the Special Program to announce the exciting content and development for the patch. The livestream showcased the upcoming banners, revealing Eula’s rerun alongside Klee, Kokomi, and Scaramouche. Additionally, it shared details about the new events and skins that will be added as core content for the next patch.

Like the previous updates, HoYoverse has lined up 300 Primogems and other in-game resources as free rewards. Players can claim them from the active redemption codes distributed during the version 3.8 livestream.

This article will jot down all the livestream codes and expand on their redemption method.

What are the Genshin Impact 3.8 livestream codes?

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

Travelers, here are the redemption codes for this Special Program!

Primogems ×100 + Mystic Enhancement Ore ×10 "QBQ2NH6DB4Z9"

Primogems ×100 + Hero's Wit ×5 "2SR3PY7CA52V"

Primogems ×100 + Mora ×50,000 "6A836GNUA52Z"



#GenshinImpact Special Program Redemption CodesTravelers, here are the redemption codes for this Special Program!Primogems ×100 + Mystic Enhancement Ore ×10 "QBQ2NH6DB4Z9"Primogems ×100 + Hero's Wit ×5 "2SR3PY7CA52V"Primogems ×100 + Mora ×50,000 "6A836GNUA52Z" Special Program Redemption CodesTravelers, here are the redemption codes for this Special Program!Primogems ×100 + Mystic Enhancement Ore ×10 "QBQ2NH6DB4Z9"Primogems ×100 + Hero's Wit ×5 "2SR3PY7CA52V"Primogems ×100 + Mora ×50,000 "6A836GNUA52Z"#GenshinImpact https://t.co/ROaEzYyJlc

The following three redemption codes were dispatched during the version 3.8 Special Program:

QBQ2NH6DB4Z9 : 100x Primogems and 10x Mystic Enhancement Ores

: 100x Primogems and 10x Mystic Enhancement Ores 2SR3PY7CA52V : 100x Primogems and 5x Hero's Wits

: 100x Primogems and 5x Hero's Wits 6A836GNUA52Z: 100x Primogems and 50,000 Mora

The redemption codes will generate a total of 300 Primogems, which can be redeemed until June 24, 2023. Since resources are scarce in the game, we advise you to activate and claim the free rewards before the expiration window to not miss out on the opportunity.

How to redeem free primogems from Genshin Impact 3.8 livestream codes?

You can use either of the two redemption methods provided by HoYoverse to claim all the rewards from the livestream codes.

In-game redeem option.

Official gift website.

Redeem the new promotional codes via the in-game redeem option (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the steps listed below to redeem the specified codes via game settings.

Launch Genshin Impact and log in to your account.

Hit Pause to access the game menu.

Head to settings and click on the Account option.

Select Redeem Now to open a pop-up window.

Enter the livestream codes in the respective area.

Hit Exchange to finalize the process.

Access the official webpage to redeem the latest redemption codes (Image via HoYoverse)

On the other hand, the official webpage will let you redeem the specified codes without launching the game. Follow the next step to navigate through the website.

Click on the following link: https://genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/gift

Log in to your HoYoverse account.

Select the proper server location.

Enter the code in the blank section.

Hit Redeem to complete the process.

As always, the rewards are dispatched by the game’s mailing system, which can be accessed from the menu screen. Once you locate the mails, hit "Claim All" to collect the Primogems, Mora, and other resources generated from the livestream codes.

Poll : 0 votes