Genshin Impact 3.8 livestream date and Update countdown

HoYoverse has officially announced the Special Program livestream date for the upcoming Genshin Impact version 3.8. The live event is scheduled for June 23, 2023, at 8:00 am (UTC-4), while the new patch is expected to be released on July 5, 2023. The developers will reveal all the upcoming content during the livestream, including the events and highly anticipated rerun banners.

The Genshin Impact version 3.8 Special Program will be livestreamed on the game's official Twitch and YouTube channels. During the live show, the developers will drop three redemption codes, which travelers can exchange for Primogems rewards.

Players can find the exact timings for the livestream and the version update date in the article.

Genshin Impact version 3.8 Special Program livestream announcement

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 6/23/2023 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!

>>>

twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…



This special program will feature juicy details about new game content and… Dear Travelers,It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 6/23/2023 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!>>>This special program will feature juicy details about new game content and… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Dear Travelers,It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 6/23/2023 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!>>>twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…This special program will feature juicy details about new game content and… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/E9HZn9Hl2S

As per the official Twitter post by Genshin Impact, the Special Program will be premiered first on their Twitch channel on June 23, 2023, at 8:00 am (UTC-4). Here's a list of timings for the livestream for all major time zones:

Eastern Time - June 23 at 7:00 am

- June 23 at 7:00 am UTC Time - June 23 at 12:00 pm

- June 23 at 12:00 pm CEST - June at 2:00 pm

- June at 2:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time - June 23 at 12:00 pm

June 23 at 12:00 pm Australian Eastern Time - June 23 at 11:00 pm

- June 23 at 11:00 pm Australian Central Time - June 23 at 10:00 pm

- June 23 at 10:00 pm Central European Time - June 23 at 1:00 pm

- June 23 at 1:00 pm Central Time - June 23 at 6:00 am

June 23 at 6:00 am Indian Standard Time - June 23 at 5:30 pm

- June 23 at 5:30 pm Pacific Standard Time - June 23 at 4:00 am

- June 23 at 4:00 am Western European Time - June 23 at 12:00 pm

Travelers interested in watching the livestream can head to the official Twitter channel of the game or click on the link provided below:

https://www.twitch.tv/genshinimpactofficial/schedule

It should be noted that the same will be livestreamed on the YouTube channel at 9:00 am (UTC-4) on the same day. During the livestream, the officials will share three redemption codes worth 300 Primogems and more.

Genshin Impact version 3.8 update date and countdown

Based on the Special Program announcement post, the upcoming version 3.8 will officially be called the Secret Summer Paradise. The new patch is expected to be released on July 5, 2023, at 11:00 am (UTC+8) across all servers simultaneously.

Poll : 0 votes