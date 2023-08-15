Genshin Impact is set to release the highly anticipated 4.0 patch tomorrow (August 16, 2023) at 11:00 AM (UTC+8). The developers will add a ton of fresh content in the upcoming update, such as the new Fontaine region, characters, quests, and events. The 4.0 version will also introduce a new underwater diving mechanic allowing travelers to explore the lakes of Fontaine, which was not possible in any patch up to v3.8.

Without further delay, this article will include a universal countdown showing the time left until Genshin Impact version 4.0 is released. In addition, travelers can also find the maintenance schedule for some of the major time zones of Asia.

Genshin Impact 4.0 release time, date, and countdown

As mentioned, Genshin Impact version 4.0 will release tomorrow (August 16, 2023) at 11:00 AM (UTC+8) across all servers simultaneously. Here is a universal countdown that everyone can refer to keep track of the time left until the update:

On a related note, the countdown can also be used to check on the time left until Lyney's banner debut since he will be available with the release of the 4.0 update.

Genshin Impact server status: 4.0 maintenance and Downtime duration

The update maintenance for the upcoming version 4.0 patch will begin at 6:00 AM (UTC+8) and is expected to end at 11:00 AM (UTC+8). It will take place on all the servers simultaneously, but the exact timings will differ for each player depending on where they live.

Here is a list of timings of maintenance schedules for gamers in Asia:

India Standard Time: 3:30 AM - 8:30 AM

Western Indonesia Time: 5 AM -10 AM

Malaysia Time: 6 AM - 11 AM

China Standard Time: 6 AM - 11 AM

Philippine Standard Time: 6 AM - 11 AM

Japanese Standard Time: 7 AM - 12 PM

Korea Standard Time: 7 AM - 12 PM

It is worth mentioning that the servers will be offline for the entire duration of maintenance, so it is advised that players use their resin and complete unfinished quests beforehand.

While it is unlikely, there is a chance that the maintenance might extend due to unforeseen technical issues, which can also delay the 4.0 patch release. When the new update goes online, players will receive 300 Primogems as compensation for time taken in maintenance (60 Primogems per hour), along with an additional 300 Primogems for any in-game bug fixes.