Genshin Impact 4.0 special program: Countdown and where to watch the livestream

Genshin Impact will conduct the Special Program for the upcoming version 4.0 update on August 4, 2023, at 7:30 am (UTC-4). They will livestream the entire show on their official Twitch and YouTube channels. During the Special Program, the officials will cover all the topics related to Fontaine and other upcoming events, such as event banners that players have been curious about for so long.

The developers will also share three codes during the livestream, which players can use to obtain 300 Primogems and other in-game rewards for free. This article will provide a universal countdown that will show the exact time left before the Genshin Impact 4.0 Special Program begins and explain where to watch it.

Genshin Impact 4.0 Special Program livestream countdown

Genshin Impact has officially announced that they will unveil the 4.0 Special Program livestream tomorrow at 7:30 am (UTC-4). The same will be premiered on their official Twitch account and then on the YouTube channel an hour later. Since the officials provided the timings of the livestream in UTC-4 timezone, here is a universal countdown that everyone can use to know the time left until the show:

The Special Program is expected to be longer than usual because the developers will cover a lot of upcoming content in version 4.0, including the new Fontaine region, events, weapons, characters, and more. Some players might also notice the officials doing the 4.0 livestream half an hour earlier than usual.

Where to watch the 4.0 Special Program live stream?

As mentioned, the Special Program will be premiered on Genshin Impact's official Twitch account at 7:30 am (UTC+4). Luckily, players don't need to make a new account on this website to watch the livestream so they can just head there when the show starts. The same will then be broadcasted on their YouTube channel at 8:30 am (UTC+4).

Here are the links to both of their official streaming platforms:

As mentioned previously, the officials will also give away three redemption codes worth 300 Primogems during the livestream. They are usually shared at different time stamps of the show, so make sure not to miss it.

On a related note, the codes expire within 24 hours, so it is recommended to claim the rewards as soon as possible.