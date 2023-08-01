Genshin Impact players can redeem several codes in August 2023. Luckily, a few codes are still active from the previous month. One of them even offers free Primogems rewards. While the redemption codes are expected to stay valid for a while, claiming them as soon as possible would be best, as they can expire without notice.

In addition, Genshin Impact players can obtain three more redemption codes from the version 4.0 Special Program livestream, which is expected to be conducted on August 4, 2023. Travelers can find all the active codes and rewards in this article.

All active Genshin Impact redemption codes in August 2023

Free Primogem rewards from codes (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's a list of all the codes that are active in August and the associated rewards:

NS92PG6DB52M

Primogems x60

Adventurer's Experience x5

GENSHINGIFT

Primogems x50

Hero's Wit x3

A unique code from HoYo FEST 2023

Mora x20,000

The first code has no definite expiry date, but travelers should use it as soon as possible to get 60 free Primogems. Meanwhile, the second code is one of the oldest codes in the game that most players may have already claimed, but some beginners still haven't received these freebies.

Finally, travelers can obtain a unique redemption code from the HoYo FEST 2023. Here's a short guide on how to get it:

Go to the HoYoLAB website and log in.

Click on HoYo FEST 2023 tab under the Genshin Impact section.

Click on the gift box icon in the top right corner.

Select any of the three captions.

Click on the "Click to Generate an exclusive sharing image" option.

Share the photo and click on the gift box again.

Click on the "Get Redemption Code" option for Genshin Impact to generate a code.

Each player will receive a unique code remaining active until December 31, 2023. However, there is a limit to how many players can claim the reward. One wouldn't be able to generate a code once 2,300,000 players have received the freebies, so it is best to get them immediately.

Three redemption codes from the 4.0 Special Program

300 Primogems from livestream codes (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse will conduct the Special Program for the upcoming Genshin Impact version 4.0 on August 4, 2023. During the livestream, the officials will also drop three redemption codes worth the following rewards:

Primogems x300

Mystic Enhancement Ores x10

Mora x50,000

Hero's Wit x5

These livestream codes always expire within a day, so it is recommended that Genshin Impact players redeem them and claim their rewards as early as possible. The freebies can be collected from the in-game mailbox feature.