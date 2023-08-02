Genshin Impact 4.0 livestream announcements: Fontaine trailer, Redeem codes, and Upcoming characters

Genshin Impact has finally announced the time and date for version 4.0 Special Program. It is scheduled to take place on August 4, 2023, at 7:30 am (UTC-4), and will be livestreamed on the game's official Twitch and YouTube channels. The officials will make several announcements related to the upcoming 4.0 update during the livestream. They will release a new trailer for Fontaine, revealing more information on the new region.

During this stream, the officials will also drop three new redemption codes worth 300 Primogems and other in-game rewards. Furthermore, they will reveal all the upcoming version 4.0 banners, which will feature Lyney, Lynette, Freminet, and other rerun characters.

New Fontaine trailer in Genshin Impact 4.0 livestream and redemption codes

Genshin Impact



The special program for



Dear Travelers, It's announcement time! The special program for #GenshinImpact 's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 8/4/2023 at 07:30 AM (UTC-4). This special program will feature juicy details about new game content.

As mentioned, Genshin Impact will conduct its version 4.0 Special Program on August 4, and livestream on their official Twitch and YouTube channels. Travelers can expect a new Fontaine trailer during the Special Program, which will reveal more details about the new region and the new 4.0 update.

In addition, the officials will also share three unique redemption codes during the livestream worth the following rewards:

Primogems x300

Mystic Enhancement Ores x10

Mora x50,000

Hero's Wit x5

The codes will be shared at different time stamps of the live stream. It is worth mentioning that they stay active for a brief period, so it is advisable to redeem the rewards as early as possible. Travelers can use the code on Genshin Impact's official website or the in-game settings, and collect the rewards from the mailbox.

Genshin Impact 4.0 upcoming characters

HoYoverse will add three new playable characters in the first Fontaine update of the game; Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet. While the officials have already revealed their element, they are yet to announce their rarities and weapon type.

Fortunately, there are leaks that have confirmed these details along with their potential release dates. Lyney is expected to be the only new Fontaine 5-star unit in version 4.0 and will likely release in the first phase.

On the other hand, Lynette and Freminet are expected to be 4-star characters. According to the leaks, the former will be released in the first phase, while the latter will debut in the second phase. On a related note, the leaks have also shared the potential rerun banners. It is speculated that Yelan will be in the first half alongside Lyney.

Meanwhile, Zhongli and Childe are expected to be in the second phase. Note that these are only based on leaks, so travelers should take it with a grain of salt. The officials will confirm the banners during the Special Program.