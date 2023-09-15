Genshin Impact 4.1 livestream starting time, codes, and redemption expiry date

HoYoverse will conduct the Special Program for the upcoming Genshin Impact version 4.1 today at 7:30 am (UTC-4). The show will air on the game's official Twitch channel. During the livestream, the developers will announce all the upcoming content from the next Genshin Impact update, including the new region, Archon Quest, Event Wishes, and more.

In addition, the officials will also drop three redemption codes in the Special Program. You can redeem them to obtain free rewards, such as Primogems and Mora. In any case, you can find a universal countdown to the livestream in this article, along with the expiration time of the codes.

Genshin Impact 4.1 Special Program livestream timings

Expand Tweet

The Special Program for the upcoming Genshin Impact version 4.1 update will be held today (September 15, 2023) at 7:30 am (UTC-4). It will air on the game's official Twitch channel and will also be broadcast on their official YouTube channel at 8:30 am (UTC-4).

In any case, the announcement provided the livestream timing in the UTC-4 timezone, which doesn't apply to everyone. So here is a universal countdown that everyone can use to know the time left until the Special Program begins on Twitch.

Those interested in watching the Special Program can head to the game's official Twitch channel. It is worth mentioning that you can watch the livestream on this platform for free without making an account.

Redemption code rewards and expiration date

Version 4.0 Livestream code (Image via HoYoverse)

During the 4.1 livestream, the developers will also share three redemption codes. These can be exchanged for the following rewards:

Primogems x300

Mystic Enhancement Ores x10

Mora x50,000

Hero's Wit x5

The codes are usually shared at different time stamps of the livestream, so make sure not to miss out on them. They can be redeemed in two ways. One is to redeem them via in-game settings, and the other is to use them on the game's official website. The rewards can be collected from the in-game mailbox.

It is also worth mentioning that the redemption codes from the livestream expire really quickly. Based on past precedence, you can expect them to become invalid by 12 am on September 16, 2023. This means that the codes will remain active for only around 16 and a half hours.