Genshin Impact 4.3 livestream countdown as per leaks

Genshin Impact's ongoing update is nearing its end, with a couple of events still awaiting release. However, with almost all of the main contents being covered, the community is looking at the future of the Fontaine saga. While the chances of getting another Archon quest are low, many characters and events are still lined up for release.

Hence, everyone will need to be a little patient until HoYoverse introduces something new to the game once again.

The update mentioned here weighs in on the upcoming 4.3 update, especially the livestream surrounding it. This article will guide you to the countdown until players can watch the special program, with release dates and times for major regions.

Genshin Impact 4.3 special program airing dates and times

Here is a list of airing dates and times for Genshin Impact 4.3 across every time zone:

Eastern Time - December 8 at 7:00 am

- December 8 at 7:00 am Australian Central Time - December 8 at 10:30 pm

- December 8 at 10:30 pm Australian Eastern Time - December 8 at 10:30 pm

- December 8 at 10:30 pm UTC Time - December 8 at 12:00 pm

- December 8 at 12:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time - December 8 at 12:00 pm

December 8 at 12:00 pm Western European Time - December 8 at 12:00 pm

- December 8 at 12:00 pm Central European Time - December 8 at 1:00 pm

- December 8 at 1:00 pm Indian Standard Time - December 8 at 5:30 pm

- December 8 at 5:30 pm Central Time - December 8 at 6:00 am

December 8 at 6:00 am Japan Standard Time - December 8 at 9:00 pm

- December 8 at 9:00 pm Korean Standard Time - December 8 at 9:00 pm

Note that the exact time for the program to go live might vary a little, due to an internal countdown after the start of the stream.

Genshin Impact countdown until the 4.3 livestream

Since the release times mentioned above might confuse some, the following countdown can be tracked from all regions, based on their time zones.

Typically, there will be rewards given away throughout the livestream's duration. HoYoverse will share three redemption codes for 300 Primogems, alongside ascension materials, including Mora, Enhancement Ores, and Hero's Wit.

Genshin Impact 4.3 version will arrive on December 20, 2023, with new characters such as Navia and Chevreuse, alongside reruns including Kamisato Ayaka, Raiden Shogun, and Yoimiya.