Genshin Impact 4.3 Navia banner 4-stars, release and countdown for all servers

HoYoverse recently announced the line-up in the first half of Genshin Impact 4.3. Alongside the known 5-star Navia and Kamisato Ayaka, three 4-star units in the same banner hold much importance to the community, if not at the same level. Getting the Constellations of 4-star characters can provide a huge boost to one's account, making each banner count for various reasons.

Starting December 20, 2023, players will see Sucrose, Candace, and Rosaria getting rate-ups in the first half of the update. Typically, the first half will be active for 21 days, giving everyone the time to collect either the Constellations of the mentioned 4-star units, or the featured 5-star.

This article will guide you through all the 4-star units that are worth the pickup, alongside the release time and countdown until the banner arrives on the official servers.

Genshin Impact Navia banner and all featured 4-star characters

As mentioned, Navia and Kamisato Ayaka will have three 4-star characters alongside them. They are as follows:

Sucrose: Anemo Catalyst.

Candace: Hydro Polearm

Rosaria: Cryo Polearm

Both Sucrose and Rosaria will be worth the pull for everyone. Newcomers will benefit greatly from Sucrose's CC capabilities and Rosaria's battery-centric kit, while older players can acquire their Constellations to strengthen their teams.

Additionally, both the Verdict and Misplitter Reforged will receive rate-ups in the weapon banner.

Genshin Impact Navia banner release date, time, and countdown for all regions

Here is a list of all the release dates and times for the limited banner in the Genshin Impact v4.3 first half, including Navia, Ayaka, and the 4-star characters:

American servers (December 19, 2023):

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 5 pm

Pacific Standard Time: 7 pm

Mountain Standard Time: 8 pm

Eastern Standard Time: 10 pm

European servers (December 20, 2023):

Western European Time: 3 am

Central European Time: 4 am

Eastern European Time: 5 am

Asian servers (December 20, 2023):

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 am

China Standard Time: 11 am

Philippines Standard Time: 11 am

Japanese Standard Time: 12 pm

Korea Standard Time: 12 pm

The following is a countdown to make things clearer for players across different parts of the world:

HoYoverse will likely hold a 5-hour downtime before launching the update, further leading them to compensate everyone with 600 Primogems in total.