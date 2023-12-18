Genshin Impact 4.3 Navia banner 4-stars, release and countdown for all servers

HoYoverse recently announced the line-up in the first half of Genshin Impact 4.3. Alongside the known 5-star Navia and Kamisato Ayaka, three 4-star units in the same banner hold much importance to the community, if not at the same level. Getting the Constellations of 4-star characters can provide a huge boost to one's account, making each banner count for various reasons.
Starting December 20, 2023, players will see Sucrose, Candace, and Rosaria getting rate-ups in the first half of the update. Typically, the first half will be active for 21 days, giving everyone the time to collect either the Constellations of the mentioned 4-star units, or the featured 5-star.
This article will guide you through all the 4-star units that are worth the pickup, alongside the release time and countdown until the banner arrives on the official servers.
Genshin Impact Navia banner and all featured 4-star characters
As mentioned, Navia and Kamisato Ayaka will have three 4-star characters alongside them. They are as follows:
- Sucrose: Anemo Catalyst.
- Candace: Hydro Polearm
- Rosaria: Cryo Polearm
Both Sucrose and Rosaria will be worth the pull for everyone. Newcomers will benefit greatly from Sucrose's CC capabilities and Rosaria's battery-centric kit, while older players can acquire their Constellations to strengthen their teams.
Additionally, both the Verdict and Misplitter Reforged will receive rate-ups in the weapon banner.
Genshin Impact Navia banner release date, time, and countdown for all regions
Here is a list of all the release dates and times for the limited banner in the Genshin Impact v4.3 first half, including Navia, Ayaka, and the 4-star characters:
American servers (December 19, 2023):
- Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 5 pm
- Pacific Standard Time: 7 pm
- Mountain Standard Time: 8 pm
- Eastern Standard Time: 10 pm
European servers (December 20, 2023):
- Western European Time: 3 am
- Central European Time: 4 am
- Eastern European Time: 5 am
Asian servers (December 20, 2023):
- Indian Standard Time: 8:30 am
- China Standard Time: 11 am
- Philippines Standard Time: 11 am
- Japanese Standard Time: 12 pm
- Korea Standard Time: 12 pm
The following is a countdown to make things clearer for players across different parts of the world:
HoYoverse will likely hold a 5-hour downtime before launching the update, further leading them to compensate everyone with 600 Primogems in total.