Genshin Impact 4.3 livestream leaks: All four banners, character release orders, and major announcements

HoYoverse has announced that the Special Program for the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.3 update will premiere on December 8, 2023, at 7 am (UTC-5) on the official Twitch channel. The same will also be broadcast on the game's YouTube channel at 8 am (UTC-5). During the livestream, the officials will reveal all the content in the upcoming version 4.3 update, including Event Wishes.

Speaking of which, the banner order and character reruns have already been leaked by a reliable source. Travelers can find more about the Genshin Impact 4.3 Event Wishes in this article. However, the info is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.3 banner order and other livestream announcement leaks

Navia and Ayaka will be in the first phase, as per the leaks

V4.3 banner order leaks (Image via PTL)

Here is a complete banner order in Genshin Impact 4.3, courtesy of Madame Furina and PTL:

Phase I (December 20, 2023 - January 10, 2024):

Navia (5-star Geo)

(5-star Geo) Kamisato Ayaka (5-star Cryo)

Phase II (January 10 - January 31, 2024):

Yoimiya (5-star Pyro)

(5-star Pyro) Raiden Shogun (5-star Electro)

(5-star Electro) Chevreuse (4-star Pyro)

Based on the leaks, Navia will debut in the first half of version 4.3 alongside Kamisato Ayaka. The former is the first 5-star Geo unit since the One and Oni Arataki Itto (who was released nearly two years ago). Meanwhile, Ayaka is likely to get her third rerun banner.

In the second half of version 4.3, the Electro Archon Raiden Shogun might also return for her third rerun. At the same time, Yoimiya is rumored to get her fourth rerun. Assuming the leak is true, this could potentially make the owner of the Naganohara Fireworks the first female unit to receive a total of five banners.

Furthermore, the second phase will feature another new playable unit, namely Chevreuse. She is a 4-star Pyro unit that uses a Polearm as her weapon.

New 4-star Claymore

New 4-star event weapon in v4.3 (Image via Honey Impact)

A new 4-star Claymore called Ultimate Overlord's Mega Magic is expected to be released in Genshin Impact version 4.3. It is speculated that the rumored weapon will be given away for free during the flagship event. The Ultimate Overlord's Mega Magic has a decent Energy Recharge sub-stat, and its passive increases the user's ATK by a significant amount.

Two new Artifact Sets

According to info via Project Amber, two new Artifact Sets will be released in Genshin Impact 4.3, and they are as follows:

Nighttime Whispers in the Echoing Woods

Song of Days Past

Nighttime Whispers in the Echoing Woods is expected to be Navia's new best-in-slot set since it provides a lot of Geo DMG buffs as well as ATK%. Meanwhile, the Song of Days Past set provides healing as well as buffs the damage dealt by the user.