Genshin Impact 4.3 Navia banner release date leaks

Navia has been confirmed to be the new upcoming 5-star character in Genshin Impact 4.3. Players got official images of splash art and in-game models from her and Chevreuse's drip marketing a few days ago. What's more, a recent leak hinted at the release order for each upcoming character.

Players will get two new characters and three reruns in v4.3, making it one of the most valuable patches in recent updates. Characters like Raiden Shogun, Yoimiya, and Kamisato Ayaka will reportedly be a part of the limited banners, alongside Navia and Chevreuse.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks from the renowned dataminer Waffel. Readers should take everything mentioned here with a grain of salt.

Navia banner potential release date for Genshin Impact 4.3

The release dates mentioned in this article will be stated according to the current runtime of each Genshin Impact update phase. Based on Waffel's leaks, Navia seems to be coming in the first phase of the update alongside the rerun banner of Kamisato Ayaka. Hence, the weapon banner should include Considered Judgement Claymore and Mistsplitter Sword.

The other characters, such as Raiden Shogun and Yoimiya, will supposedly make their way in the second half. Here is the list of upcoming characters and their release window in 4.3:

First phase: Navia (New 5-star Geo Claymore) and Kamisato Ayaka (5-star Cryo Sword rerun).

Second phase: Raiden Shogun (Rerun 5-star Electro Polearm) and Yoimiya (Rerun 5-star Pyro Bow).

Based on the current runtime, here is a list of dates and times for Navia's banner in the first half of Genshin Impact 4.3:

American servers (December 19)

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 5 pm

Pacific Standard Time: 7 pm

Mountain Standard Time: 8 pm

Eastern Standard Time: 10 pm

European servers (December 20)

Western European Time: 4 am

Central European Time: 5 am

Eastern European Time: 6 am

Asian servers (December 20)

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 am

China Standard Time: 11 am

Philippines Standard Time: 11 am

Japanese Standard Time: 12 pm

Korea Standard Time: 12 pm

Here is a countdown to make things easier for players across different regions:

Unfortunately, there isn't enough information regarding Chevreuse's release date, so the specific window remains unknown.