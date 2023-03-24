Genshin Impact adds special feedback section for Dehya related issues

Genshin Impact recently added a special feedback section for Dehya in its Service Center. Players may remember that this character was infamously declared the worst unit in the entire game by the community. She became playable in the first half of Version 3.5, but a new feedback feature has now been made available sometime into the second half of this update.

You can access it by following these steps:

Boot up Genshin Impact. Open the Paimon Menu. Select the "Feedback" option. A browser will automatically open. Click on "Feedback on Special Categories: Part II." Click on "Character: Dehya" to open the section.

Genshin Impact's new feedback section for Dehya

These are the feedback options. (Image via HoYoverse)

There are a ton of questions under the "Character: Dehya" section, all of which have text boxes where players can type anything.

"Based on your actual user experience of Dehya, how satisfied are you with her design? Please elaborate on the specifics of your satisfaction and/or dissatisfaction."

The above is the first of nine questions. HoYoverse is clearly looking for valid constructive criticism as they are asking players to elaborate on their "dissatisfaction" with the character. The other eight questions ask Travelers about her:

Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks Elemental Skill Elemental Burst Passive Talents Constellations Elemental Skill strategy Team comps Background and other miscellaneous suggestions

Players can click "Submit" after filling the questionnaire to give their feedback to HoYoverse.

Player feedback

The Genshin Impact community has taken the opportunity to voice their desire of Dehya being buffed. The #FixDehya part of the above tweet states that many fans want this character to:

Have her bugs fixed.

Hit enemy deployables with her auto-target feature from her Burst.

Make her defensive qualities more beneficial for the team.

Make her Pyro application occur more often than 2.5 seconds.

Certain things that players don't like about this unit include:

Jumps cancel her Elemental Burst.

Running into objects can cancel her Elemental Burst.

The inability to hit enemies too tall for this character to trigger Burgeon on.

Her Elemental Skill doesn't work in some heights.

If players wish to have their voices heard by HoYoverse, then submitting their feedback through the in-game feature is their best opportunity. Zhongli was buffed back in Genshin Impact 1.3. Ergo, there is a possibility that the new characters could also get buffs, even if it's slim.

That said, there is no guarantee as such. Other characters have appeared on feedback forms before, and nothing changed drastically for them.

Braxophone - Reformed Lore Enjoyer @braxophone I actually do think HYV is looking into the Dehya problems because they added a Dehya specific feedback section and one of the CS responses mentioned that it takes time to roll out fixes with Zhongli as an example, so it's not out of the realm of possibility. I actually do think HYV is looking into the Dehya problems because they added a Dehya specific feedback section and one of the CS responses mentioned that it takes time to roll out fixes with Zhongli as an example, so it's not out of the realm of possibility.

Many Genshin Impact players already feel this character is worse than all other 5-stars and 4-stars in the game. They are hopeful that Dehya's infamously terrible kit will be addressed in some way in the upcoming updates. The community can use this opportunity to let HoYoverse know why the latest 5-star unit has a fundamentally bad design.

If any important update comes out of this new feedback feature, Travelers will hear about it in the upcoming weeks. The absence of an announcement would likely indicate that this character will never get the buffs that fans want her to get in Genshin Impact.

